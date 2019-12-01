Tom Oates: Badgers restored as best in West

“They were getting a lot of noise and hype this year, but we knew what we had to do, come in here and handle business,” wide receiver Kendric Pryor said. “In all three phases, just play good ball. As (wide receivers) coach (Ted) Gilmore said, ‘Restore the order, just get things back to how they were.’ Us being like the big dogs of the West, it was just getting back to going out there and showing dominant football, and I think we did that today.”

Indeed, they did. The Badgers gave up touchdowns early and late, but in between they kept the Gophers out of the end zone for almost 53 minutes while scoring 38 points themselves. Afterward, they added to the rivalry’s lore by mocking Fleck’s “row the boat” mantra, heading to midfield, flipping over the Axe and pretending to use it as an oar.

Yes, the victory that gave UW its fourth West Division title in six years was about the Axe. It always is. But this was about more than the Axe. This was about keeping the pecking order intact.

“I don’t think it ever left our mentality that the West comes through us,” defensive end Garrett Rand said. “I think that’s what our mindset was. I think Minnesota’s always like, ‘Oh, we’re going to have a big year this year,’ and stuff like that. But we just have that mentality, ‘Yeah, you have to come through us for the Big Ten West.’ “