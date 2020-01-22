Tom Krasovic: Super Bowl duds happen — but Chiefs-49ers shapes up as really good one

"The great thing is we went to a game like at New Orleans, where he out-dueled Drew Brees," Lynch said of the 48-46 victory over the Saints last month, in which Garoppolo threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

"So, we're capable of doing that. The greatest thing about Jimmy is, he's a former linebacker, and he likes winning football games. He's 23-5 in his career now. He doesn't care how we do it."

We're fast, too

The Chiefs' O boasts more foot speed than any NFL offense, perhaps more than any NFL offense ever. Mahomes has the arm and the other traits to make great use of all that speed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Niners are proud of their team's speed, too.

Once again, Lynch, a former All-Pro safety and Super Bowl winner as a player, provided the coming narrative, this time after he was asked if he has sought players who reminded him of himself.

Lynch said he selected for competitiveness, a trait where he graded highly. He smiled and added:

"I wanted guys a little faster than I was. … We've got guys 4.3 (in the 40-yard dash) all over this roster. It's something we talked about in terms of the talent. We want speed on this roster. We kept chipping away at it, and it's a real fast and physical team."