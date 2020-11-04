Thursday's rematch may only be a shadow of NFC Championship showdown

And yet, both 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Packers coach Matt LaFleur — longtime friends who spent much of their careers together working their way up the NFL ranks and whose offensive schemes bear striking resemblances — insist they spent the short week embracing the challenge.

“I mean, by no means do you ever want this. You want all your guys, and you want to be going as good as you can. But you have to embrace everything,” Shanahan said during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters. “You’ve got to embrace the quick turnaround with ‘Thursday Night Football.’ You’ve got to embrace injuries. You’ve got to embrace everything. The game’s too hard that if you go in thinking any other way, I mean, then you give yourself no chance.

“You also can’t lie to yourself, either. In order to embrace something, you’ve got to believe. To me, belief comes with addressing the things that are bothering you, talking to people about it and then putting together a good plan. And then, going to work. I think we’re pretty good at doing that.”

And LaFleur, whose team also lost, 37-8, in the teams’ regular-season matchup a year ago?