Three things to watch in Monday night’s Packers-Falcons game

“There’s no magic being done out there. It’s not realistic to think we’ll have 40 (points) every game, but it’s not unrealistic to think we can do it either,” Adams said at midweek. “It’s tough to make things like that happen because I feel like we play against some pretty good football teams. (But) we’ve played against some really good teams so far, and we’ve made it happen.

“The mentality is always going to be to go out and try to make sure we hit that number. But more so, it’s the quality of play. But we already know we can do it. We’ve done it three games in a row. I feel like it’s very doable.”

Of course, that’s easier to do if you have most of your offensive weapons, and especially your best pass-catcher in Adams. Meanwhile, the Packers secondary is expected to have to deal with the Falcons’ Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, whom LaFleur said are both No. 1 wide receivers. LaFleur coached in Atlanta earlier in Jones’ career and has been impressed by Ridley, who in his third NFL season has caught 21 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns in just three games.