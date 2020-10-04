Three things to watch in Monday night’s Packers-Falcons game

Frenemies
For as much as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has been influenced by San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, having worked side-by-side with both of them in Washington and later under each of them, their impact was largely on LaFleur’s approach to his offensive scheme and the design of his playbook. But Falcons coach Dan Quinn, more than anyone else, influenced LaFleur’s coaching style in terms of chemistry and culture-building.
From having his players constantly compete throughout the week – LaFleur has no problem admitting he took the idea of having a basketball hoop in the team meeting room from Quinn – to the way he interacts with his players while also giving them space, Quinn’s influence on LaFleur was enormous.
“I learned so much from DQ, just in terms of allowing the guys to come to work and have fun, have a blast,” LaFleur said. “I mean, we are so fortunate to be in the position that we’re in, and he was the first guy I was really around that embraced that style of environment. And that has had a big impact on how we go about our business here with the Green Bay Packers.”
While the two have remained friends, this will mark the first time LaFleur has coached against Quinn since working for him in Atlanta as the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in 2015 and ’16. Who will have the upper hand based on their knowledge of each other remains to be seen, but LaFleur surely hopes it goes better than his offensive game plans did against the 49ers and another of his coaching BFFs, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
“He came down here we bonded right away,” said Quinn, who didn’t know LaFleur before hiring him in Atlanta. “He’s got complete knowledge and preparation at quarterback. He’s sees it through the vision of being a quarterback. I enjoyed a lot of good discussions while he was here, and certainly somebody that I counted on. It’s awesome to connect with him now as a head coach.
“I obviously stayed up with him through his time in L.A. and Tennessee, but over the last year and a half, I’d say we’ve connected more. Having new ideas is an important part of growing, and in pro ball especially, you have to have some new concepts and some new ideas to stay on it. it’s a big part of it.”
On the offensive
No team in the NFL has scored as may points as the Packers (122), and no team in the league has given up as many points as the Falcons (108). Even with injury concerns at wide receiver, where No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard (core muscle injury) is out and No. 1 wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) is not guaranteed to return, the Falcons’ secondary struggles set the stage for another offensive explosion by the Packers.
Not only is the Falcons defense ranked 28th in the 32-team NFL in opponent passer rating, the secondary will be without its top two corners, with first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list and Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve.
“There’s no magic being done out there. It’s not realistic to think we’ll have 40 (points) every game, but it’s not unrealistic to think we can do it either,” Adams said at midweek. “It’s tough to make things like that happen because I feel like we play against some pretty good football teams. (But) we’ve played against some really good teams so far, and we’ve made it happen.
“The mentality is always going to be to go out and try to make sure we hit that number. But more so, it’s the quality of play. But we already know we can do it. We’ve done it three games in a row. I feel like it’s very doable.”
Of course, that’s easier to do if you have most of your offensive weapons, and especially your best pass-catcher in Adams. Meanwhile, the Packers secondary is expected to have to deal with the Falcons’ Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, whom LaFleur said are both No. 1 wide receivers. LaFleur coached in Atlanta earlier in Jones’ career and has been impressed by Ridley, who in his third NFL season has caught 21 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns in just three games.
“When you look at Ridley and Julio … that puts a lot of stress on your defense,” LaFleur said. “Julio, I’ve been around him, I’ve seen him firsthand. He is a freak. There’s not too many built like him. Ridley, he can flat fly. I think he’s progressing (to the point where) they’ve got two No. 1 receivers. And anytime a team has two No. 1 receivers, and then you compound that with the fact that they’ve got an elite-level quarterback, they’ve got multiple weapons out on the field. The more weapons you have on the field, obviously, the tougher it is for a defense to defend. But we’ve got a lot of confidence in our guys, so I think it’s going to be a great matchup on Monday night.”
Blowing it
LaFleur’s affection for Quinn notwithstanding, he was right early on when he said the Falcons should come into this game 2-1, not 0-3. The reason Atlanta is winless, of course, is the way they have blown significant fourth-quarter leads each of the past two games.
First, it was their 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a defeat that came after the Falcons had a 39-24 lead with 7 minutes 57 seconds left in the game. Then came last week, another epic meltdown against the Chicago Bears in which the Falcons blew a 26-10 lead in the fourth quarter and lost, 30-26.
“That’s definitely A-No. 1 as the priority,” Quinn said of closing out games. “For us, it really comes down to all three phases. Whether it’s making the kick at the end or the fourth quarter, (or) if it’s four minutes where we can own the ball and use the clock that way, most importantly, it’s making those plays in the final moments.
“We’re fortunate we’re in those spaces, and now we’ve got to be able to go deliver on them. That was an area of focus for us even before we got into our preparation with Green Bay. We’ve got to make sure that part of our game is in order before we even get into Green Bay. For us to have an extra day allowed us to go into that, so it was important for us to do that.”
The Packers, meanwhile, have been able to close out games so far after taking leads, but LaFleur emphasized that the Falcons offense can certainly deliver the same kind of comeback their opponents have had the past two weeks.
“They’re going to put up points and a lot of yards,” LaFleur said. “Couple that with the fact you have a lot of great players on that offensive side of the ball – (quarterback) Matt Ryan, I’ve got a lot of respect for him, and on the perimeter with Julio and Ridley and the tight end (Hayden) Hurst. There’s a lot of playmakers on that offense, so our defense definitely has its work cut out this week.”
— Jason Wilde, for Lee Newspapers
