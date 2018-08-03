Things appear to be falling in place for the Racine Raiders heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
They added two victories in a matter of days after defeating the Milwaukee County Chargers 38-0 last Saturday and then gaining a forfeit win over the Quad City Raiders — their scheduled opponent Aug. 11 — who have folded.
That improves the Raiders record to 8-4 overall and 6-3 in the Mid-States Football League, which clinches a No. 2 seed in the Richhart Conference for the playoffs. That means at least one home game for them in the postseason.
Also, the musical chairs at quarterback, which has been the norm for the Raiders the last two seasons, may finally be slowing down. Coach Wilbert Kennedy appears to have settled on Mitchell Farr, just a few weeks after 21-year-old RJ Mattucci seemed to be tightening his grasp on the starting job.
Mattucci apparently quit the team after he was benched following three interceptions in a 21-14 loss to the Chicago Chaos July 21. Farr played well in the second half of that game and then made another case to keep the job by throwing four touchdown passes against the Chargers.
If Mattucci has left, that leaves the Raiders with Farr and former Racine Threat standout D.J. Brown at quarterback. And until further notice, the job belongs to Farr.
“I haven’t heard from him and I haven’t seen him,” Kennedy said of Mattucci. “We had to make a change because he didn’t have a very good half. He had three interceptions in the first half, the team was stalling and we weren’t moving the ball.
“We went with Mitch, who was the original starter this season. He got hurt in the first regular-season game (June 2) and we brought him back slow. He had a couple rough games, but then he came in against the Chaos and he gave us an opportunity to win. And then he played really well last week.”
This is something Farr never could have seen coming a few years ago, His brother, Michael, was the football star in the family, earning All-Racine County Player of the Year honors as a running back at Racine Lutheran in 2006. As for Mitchell, he used to be all about basketball as a three-year starter for Case from 2008-11.
“I played football for a long time (in Racine Youth Sports), but it wasn’t my thing,” Farr said. “It was more of my brother’s thing. I never thought I would be playing semi-pro football. I always had the dream to go overseas and play basketball. When I didn’t do that, I just thought, ‘I need something else to do.’”
Farr will try to keep a good thing going Saturday, when the Raiders close out their MSFL schedule by hosting the Rock County Rage, which was a power in the Iron Athletes Football League before switching to the MSFL this season. Raiders president Matt Nelson is trying to line up a replacement opponent for Quad City in a game that would close out the regular season either Aug. 11 or Aug. 18.
Despite their 4-4 record, the Rage should offer a strong test for the Raiders. They have scored 230 points while allowing 140 this season and have an established quarterback in A.J. Fredricks.
Fredricks was exceptional in a 46-14 victory over the Rockton Rush last Saturday, completing 18 of 26 passes for 270 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. His top option that night was Jermar Ayers, who caught four passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
“They were league champions and had a lot of success in their other league,” Kennedy said. “They definitely like to throw the ball downfield.”
But all signs are indicating that the Raiders will head into the playoffs with plenty of momentum.
“We’re sitting pretty well,” Farr said. “We dropped some games that we shouldn’t have dropped, but it happens. I think these two home games will get us ready going into the playoffs and get our confidence up.
“We’ve lost one game in the last six, so I’m happy where we’re at.”
