 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Ravens and Browns on Monday nearly broke an NFL record the Racine Legion tied in 1922
1 comment
alert top story

The Ravens and Browns on Monday nearly broke an NFL record the Racine Legion tied in 1922

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Three times in National Football League history there have been nine rushing touchdowns in a game.

The most recent was Monday night, when the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens and the Baker Mayfield-led Cleveland Browns ran the ball into the end zone five times and four times, respectively, in the Ravens' 47-42 win at Cleveland.

The first two times nine rushing touchdowns were recorded in one game were in 1922, and both games were shutouts.

On Oct. 15, 1922, the Rock Island Independents had nine rushing touchdowns in a 60-0 trouncing of the Evansville Crimson Giants.

The second time it happened was just a couple weeks later at Racine's historic Horlick Field.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Page 13 of the Nov. 6, 1922 Journal Times

Page 13 of the Nov. 6, 1922 Journal Times, covering the Racine Legion's record-breaking 57-0 win over the Louisville Brecks.

The Racine Legion defeated the Louisville Brecks 57-0 on Nov. 5 behind nine rushing touchdowns under the coaching of George "Babe" Ruetz.

The Journal Times' report from the following day stated that the Legion's "Backfield Is Perfect" during the "one-sided tiff." The report also noted a "spectacular 40 yard rampage" for a touchdown by Al "Rowdy" Elliott.

That was all written underneath the headline "No sah! Kentucky boys don't play football."

The report also said that "only" 1,000 people attended the game because of bad weather.

That season, the Legion — which only participated in the NFL in 1922, 1923 and 1924 — finished 6-4-1, including a week one loss by a score of 6-0 to the Chicago Bears. That was followed by a week two win over the Green Bay Packers by a score of 10-6. The Legion faced the Packers twice more that year, tying them 3-3 and losing 14-0.

The Racine Legion had one of the most dominating performances in NFL history on November 5, 1922, in the game against...

Posted by Racine Raiders Football Club on Tuesday, December 15, 2020
1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News