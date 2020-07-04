Team president Mark Murphy says fans may not be able to attend games

After going 13-3 in head coach Matt LaFleur’s first season last year and reaching the NFC Championship Game, the Packers are set to open the 2020 season against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sept. 13. Their home opener is the following week, Sept. 20 against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

The Packers were scheduled to open preseason play on Aug. 15 against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field, but a league source confirmed what had been widely reported earlier in the week – that the NFL plans to reduce its preseason schedule from four games for each team to two. Under that scenario, the Packers’ first preseason game at Lambeau would be Aug. 22 against the Cleveland Browns.

Given the uncertainty of ticket distribution, fans will be asked to complete a questionnaire in which they will be asked if they want to “opt in” to be included for the chance to reserve tickets for this season, or “opt out” and either have their 2020 payment refunded in full or credited toward their 2021 season-ticket package, Murphy said. Opting out will not impact their status as season ticketholders and their existing seats and package will remain in place for 2021.

The team also eliminated the Green package and Gold packages for this season and suspended the Brown County ticket lottery for this year.