Taylor has grip on reality of NFL

In his time at the University of Wisconsin, Jonathan Taylor has learned to look at the big picture.
On the football field, that means one of the best running backs in college football history learned how to read blocks and stay patient behind them. By waiting for the right moment to make his cut and accelerate to full speed, Taylor became the engine of UW’s offense.
He’s keeping his eye on the big picture off the field as well. On Tuesday, Taylor and Toppers Pizza announced an endorsement deal in which Taylor joined the ownership of four Toppers franchises in the Madison area.
The next step in Taylor’s future will be determined this weekend at the NFL draft. Taylor, whose 6,174 career rushing yards are the most by any player in three seasons and sixth-most in Football Bowl Subdivision history, is expected to be drafted late in Thursday night’s first round or early in the second round on Friday night.
In previous generations, Taylor would be a top-ten pick, but he says he understands that as the NFL has changed, so has its expectations for running backs.
“The running back position has evolved,” Taylor said in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin. “You look at Christian McCaffrey, who just signed his deal, what did he do? He evolved. He’s a 1,000-yard receiver, he’s a 1,000-yard rusher. The league has changed, you’ve got to be able to make plays through the air, you’ve got to be able to make plays on the ground.
“I don’t think they (NFL teams) have devalued the position, but it’s evolved. In order to be a top running back in the league, you have to evolve as well.”
Taylor’s game has been dissected often throughout the draft process. He negated any questions regarding his speed or athleticism at the next level with a strong performance at the NFL scouting combine, but a few knocks remain against Taylor.
First, he fumbled 18 times over his 968 career touches while playing for the Badgers. Taylor says he’s watched film on Adrian Peterson to learn ways to eliminate those fumbles. Peterson, who starred at Oklahoma before entering the NFL, had fumbling issues that took him years in the league to correct.
“(Peterson) was a competitor, and he wanted to fight or every yard, similar to myself. During those times and moments you’ve got to make sure that you have the proper mechanics,” Taylor said.
Another criticism of Taylor is he’s unproven as a receiving threat.
Entering the 2019 season, Taylor had 16 career catches. But UW coach Paul Chryst got Taylor more involved through the air this year, and he tallied 26 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns. He made clutch receiving plays, like a 28-yard touchdown grab against Minnesota that gave UW the lead, but he doesn’t have the same receiving resume of other running backs in the class.
Some concerns have been raised over the number of carries Taylor had with the Badgers, and that there might be too much wear-and-tear on his body to spend a high draft pick on him.
“If I was a guy who would be out of practice, sitting out of games for a ding here, a ding there, then you’ve got to look at the workload,” Taylor said. “But in three years, I haven’t missed a practice, I haven’t missed a game due to injury. I think it’s a testimony to how well we prepare ourselves and how well you maintain your body.
“If you have a guy that hasn’t missed a practice or a game in three years and has the same production that I had, then you don’t look at it as wear-and-tear. You look at it as, ‘This guy’s a phenomenal player and he does a great job of taking care of his body.’”
While an old-school, between-the-tackles runner like Taylor isn’t as in vogue in the NFL as it once was, believes he has a blend of skills that set him apart.
“I think it’s going to be my ability to be versatile, my ability to run through a guy, my ability to go around a guy, my ability to go over a guy,” Taylor said Tuesday on an Instagram live. “I think that’s the biggest thing, that you have a lot of tools in your toolbox.”
Taylor is one of five ex-Badgers in the mix to be chosen in this year’s draft. Linebacker Zack Baun is projected to go late in the first round or early in the second, while receiver Quintez Cephus and center Tyler Biadasz are projected to be fourth-round picks, and linebacker Chris Orr might be a sixth- or seventh-round selection.
