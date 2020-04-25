Taylor finds a good fit with Colts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jonathan Taylor didn’t start the first game of his University of Wisconsin career.

A freshman not starting in his first collegiate game isn’t all too surprising, but in hindsight of what Taylor did in his Badgers career, it’s interesting to think there was a brief time that he wasn’t the top option in the UW backfield.

He started his second game, and every game after that over the past three seasons, and put together one of the greatest careers college football has ever seen from a running back.

He’ll look to parlay that success into the NFL — Taylor was the ninth pick in the second round (41st overall) of the NFL draft Friday, taken by the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts traded up three spots to pick the former Badgers star.

Last season, Indianapolis had the seventh-best rushing offense in the league at 133.1 yards per game, led by Marlon Mack’s 77.9.

“(Colts general manager Chris Ballard) said, ‘Look, Jonathan Taylor fits what I want to do behind my offensive line, which is absolutely just pound the football north and south, bloody your nose, and make you understand what it’s like to be in a physical football game,’” ESPN’s Louis Riddick said Friday.