Going on 35 years after he graduated from Park High School, there are all kinds of stories still out there about what a person of impeccable character Jerry Woods was.
Here's one: When Woods graduated with honors from Park in June 1984, he was given a certificate for never having missed a day of class in high school. The kicker is that Woods was caught off guard by the award because it never occurred to him that he had compiled a record of perfect attendance.
Showing up and being the best he could be was all the mattered to Woods.
Without question, Woods is one of the greatest players in the illustrious history of Phil Dobbs' football program at Park. He never left the field as a senior during the 1983 season. He was an All-American at Northern Michigan, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1989 and played for the Green Bay Packers in 1990.
But what stands out more than anything about Woods after all these years is the person he is. Anyone who associated with Woods remembers him as a great football player, but as an even greater man.
"He is a such a well-rounded person," Dobbs said. "He did everything the right way all through high school, college and he still does it today. He worked hard in the classroom, he was a leader in the classroom, all the teachers loved him because he had such great character and was so polite to everybody.
"And his teammates loved him. I'll tell you, I never had a more popular player in all the time I coached. I just think he's one of a kind."
Woods was born in Dyersburg, Tenn., on Feb. 13, 1966, but moved with his single mother to Racine two years later. As he was raised by his mother, Mary, on 239 Harrison St., Woods took notice of what a strong role model his mother was.
"The things that I took most from my mother was just to show up and work hard," Woods said. "My mom worked at American Motors in Kenosha the entire time I was in high school and she never missed work because she was sick.
"That definitely rubbed off on me, I went through elementary, junior high and high school and never missed school."
He also never missed a football practice and never gave Dobbs and his staff a hint of trouble.
As a junior in 1982, he was a slotback and defensive back on a Park team that went 9-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
But after the graduation of all but three starters going into the 1983 season, Woods became the focal point on a team that managed a 6-3 record. He led the county with six 100-yard rushing games, finished with 1,008 yards and also played defensive back, kicked off, punted and returned kicks and punts.
"Whatever it took to get out on the field, I was going to do it," Woods said. "I learned to kick and punt on my own because I didn't want to leave the field."
The time came when Northern Michigan coach Herb Grenke visited Woods in Racine on a recruiting trip. Grenke recruited countless young athletes during his time as coach from 1983 to 1990, but he remembers his visit with Woods after all these years.
"When I was recruiting Jerry, Phil Dobbs was the coach at Park and I have tremendous respect for Phil," Grenke said. "I still remember the home visit. I remember thinking, 'Boy, I hope I get to coach this guy,' because he had high goals. You just had a feeling that he was going to achieve all of them. He worked hard and he did all the right things."
After red-shirting in 1984, Woods achieved those goals. He went on to be named a first-team Kodak All-American as a free safety in 1987 and '88. He led the Wildcats in punt, kickoff and interception return yardage in 1986, '87 and '88 and was inducted into Northern Michigan's Hall of Fame in 2001.
"He never missed a play," Grenke said. "That doesn't mean he wasn't hurt. He never had any serious injuries, but I think he inspired the other players because they knew he was playing with pain."
In four seasons at Northern Michigan, Woods was all about performance and inspiration. He showed up every Saturday, almost always made an impact and inspired his teammates to do the same.
"Everything I know about Jerry is a plus, not just as a football player, but as a man," said Jim Driscoll, Woods' defensive coordinator at Northern Michigan. "I'll be honest. When I look back on the type of player he was, I don't know how we got him. We'd normally probably lose a kid like that to Division I.
"Not only was he probably our best player, he was looked up to by everybody. I just remember him as being a great person to have."
Former Northern Michigan safety Paul Schield was beaten out by Woods as a starter in 1986. Schield was almost honored to relinquish his job, as long as it was to Woods.
"I remember we were all a bunch of Division II football players and then Jerry Woods came along and made us understand that in black and white," Schield said. "He was clearly better than us and we all knew it. It was great to have him on the team because he was just so much better at everything."
Woods was drafted in the seventh round by the Lions in 1989 — he had a locker near fellow rookie Barry Sanders — and was active for the first three games that season before being put on the practice squad.
He played the entire 1990 season on the Packers' active roster, but was released during the 1991 preseason when he suffered turf toe in both of his feet.
"I remember Dick Jauron (the Packers' defensive backs coach at the time), said, 'It was not my decision. You did everything I asked you to do and more. I don't have words for you,' " Woods said.
Woods made a few more football stops, the last of which was with the Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena League in 1993. With current Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden starting at quarterback, the Storm won the league championship team that season.
For the past 20 years, Woods has worked as a manager at Cummins Power Generator in Minneapolis, where he oversees nine draft designers. He lives in nearby Brooklyn Park with his wife, Rhonda. They are the parents of daughter Gwyn, 27, and sons Paris, 24, and Reece, 21.
Not surprisingly, Woods has never missed a day of work in his professional career because of sickness.
"You don't miss work," Woods said. "That's what you do. That's what's expected of you. When people depend on you to do something, you need to be there. You need to be dependable."
