At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds as a high school sophomore, John Clay truly was a superman in shoulder pads from the start.
He even wore a cape. Seriously.
It was Sept. 30, 2006, and the defending WIAA Division 1 champion Park High School football team was hosting Horlick at Hammes Field. Brian Fletcher, Horlick's defensive coordinator at the time who is now the program's head coach, was burdened with figuring out to slow down running back John Clay.
Considering Clay was named the AP Player of the Year in Wisconsin as a junior in 2005, that was a rather major challenge. It was also a futile one. When Park rolled to a 47-6 victory that day, Clay rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.
It was during Clay's first touchdown that day, which covered 97 yards, when he donned that cape.
"I vividly remember a kid hanging on to John, and this was before the horse-collar rule, so he was hanging on by the back of his shoulder pads," Fletcher said. "It was almost as if he was a cape flying off Johnny's back.
"As Johnny was running down the field, he literally dragged the kid for 20 yards. Our kid was probably 5-7 and 140 pounds and then you have this massive, strong man running down the middle and our guy was hanging on for dear life. I just remember thinking it was like a cape on Superman."
Does Dennis Thompson, Park's coach at the time, still remember that play?
"I don't remember that, but I was looking at films of Muskego last week just to reminisce," said Thompson, referring to Park's 42-7 victory in the second round of the 2005 playoffs. "And it was Johnny doing the same thing — running over a kid and then a kid getting dragged down the field. He finally let go and Johnny scored."
That's what John Clay was all about. He made so many highlight-reel runs during his career at Park from 2004-06, when he was a three-time first-team All-State selection, that one can't even come close to remembering them all.
Just like former Park lineman Kevin Barry, who went on to play for the Green Bay Packers, Clay was built to play big-time football. Clay used his physical gifts well during three seasons at Park and three more at Wisconsin, when he rushed for a total of 8,429 yards and 94 touchdowns. He averaged 7.3 yards on his 1,158 combined carries for Park and Wisconsin.
Clay will take that body of work into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame Thursday, when he will be among six people inducted in its eighth class.
"I'm very blessed and honored to be nominated and selected to be part of the Racine Hall of Fame," the 30-year-old Clay said. "There's a great group of guys and to actually be in the same class as them is great. I'm fortunate and blessed to have been able to play here and to accomplish what I did. And now I'm being recognized for it."
His story started in 2004, when Thompson took over Park's program and Clay was a sophomore. Even though the Panthers were just 3-6 that season, Clay was named first-team AP All-State after rushing for 1,496 yards and 10 touchdowns.
What followed in 2005 was one of the most remarkable stories in Racine County sports history. With Clay setting the tone by rushing for 2,032 yards and 30 touchdowns, Park went 13-1 and defeated Wisconsin Rapids 28-9 for the Division 1 championship.
In the first half, Wisconsin Rapids coach Tony Biolo had accomplished his goal by containing Clay to 83 yards and a touchdown.
"I was pleased with the first half with how we had him in check," Biolo said when asked to reflect on that game. "In the second half, it looked like it was going to go good and then he just exploded for like a 60- or 70-yard run."
Clay finished with 259 yards and touchdown runs of 3, 70 and 65 yards on 19 carries that 37-degree night. But what is often overlooked is what he did on the other side of the ball.
Thompson began doubling Clay at right defensive end in situations late that season. Against Wisconsin Rapids, Clay produced four tackles, two of which were for loss, and two assists. More importantly, he shut down what Wisconsin Rapids did best.
"His running was phenomenal, but they put him at defensive end during the game and that just shut down our triple-option attack," Biolo said. "He made our quarterback pull the ball and then ended up tackling the quarterback with his sheer athleticism."
Just as Clay had a golden year at Park, he was destined to have the same at Wisconsin. That came in 2009, when he was named the Big Ten Conference's Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore after rushing for 1,517 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Badgers.
So magical was his season that Clay made the cover of the Dec. 11, 2009 edition of Sports Illustrated.
"That year, I was just becoming my own person," Clay said. "The previous year, I was the backup to P.J. Hill and was able to establish myself a little bit. And then knowing I had the potential to be the guy, I really worked hard in the offseason just honing in and preparing myself for a long season.
"Coach (Paul) Chryst was the offensive coordinator. Coach (John) Settle was the running backs coach and coach (Bob Bostad) was the offensive line coach. They put me into position to be successful and all I had to do was show up and be the guy."
Clay decided to move on after his junior season, when Wisconsin lost to TCU 21-19 in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2011. He was signed as a free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers and ran 10 yards for a touchdown on his first NFL carry in a 27-0 victory over the St. Louis Rams Dec. 24, 2011.
But injuries eventually took their toll on Clay and his NFL career ended with just 41 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He tore his right quadriceps muscle with the Steelers and then an ACL in his left knee during a tryout with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012.
Clay, who works for Reinhart Food Service in Oak Creek and is the father of daughter, Jonee, 8, and son, Cassius, 6, looks back on his career with pride and with some mixed emotions.
"I don't regret anything," he said. "I felt my time was kind of cut a little short, but I know God has a plan and maybe it was something else I was supposed to be doing.
"There was a reason why everything happened the way it did."
