Seahawks have made a habit of winning ugly

“I mean, it’s the playoffs, man,” Lockett said in response to a query about their edge with Wentz out. “They’ve been successful when he (Wentz) was hurt before. You can’t look at it like that. There’s times people go down and that doesn’t give the other team an advantage. Their quarterback did a great job when he was out there. He almost got them in position to win the game.

“So you can’t really look at it like that. Injuries are 100% a part of the game. Your question could make us say, ‘What if we had Duane (Brown), what if we had (Justin) Britt, what if we had Chris (Carson). … You can’t look at it like that. You’ve just got to play with what you got.

“I think they did an amazing job playing with what they had. They had injuries just like us and, like you were able to see, both teams kept pressing, both teams kept fighting, and both teams wanted it. That’s what football is all about.”

Of immediate concern for Seattle is the 19 yards on 17 carries by the running-back tandem of Travis Homer and Marshawn Lynch. Obviously, that’s an unacceptable output that will have get better. On the positive side, Lynch made his impact felt with a bruising 5-yard touchdown run (“He just wasn’t going to let them stop him,” Carroll said) and a key 20-yard reception on third down.