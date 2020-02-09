Sam Mellinger: The story of how Patrick Mahomes did 2 things he'd never done and Chiefs won Super Bowl

It was the worst he'd ever played as a pro, it was happening on the biggest stage he'd ever reach, and because with Mahomes everything seems to be a way for him to be great, it led to perhaps his best moment.

"He was telling us to believe," Hill said. "He'd seen it in some guys' eyes — they were getting down, including myself. I was like, 'Man, how are we going to pull this off?' And he was like, '10, you've got to believe, brother. Like the same faith you've had all of your career, you've got to believe right now. It's going to happen, man. I can feel it.' He brought the guys together."

From that moment on, Mahomes and his teammates played as close to perfect as football at its highest level is allowed to be. They trailed by 10 with less than 12 minutes left and the 49ers taking the ball, and if some Chiefs fans got themselves through the moment by joking they had the Super Bowl exactly where they wanted it, well, turns out that wasn't a joke.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is among the game's most innovative play-callers, and he had been carving the Chiefs to shreds with play-action passes and misdirection runs. As the Chiefs' defense took the field in that moment, the stakes could not have been higher.