GREEN BAY – From the moment they met, Blake Martinez liked everything about Oren Burks – his athleticism, his speed, his length, everything.
Except how quiet he was.
“I think he needs to talk more,” Martinez said with a laugh when asked about his fellow Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Tuesday afternoon. “He’s pretty quiet.”
Having possibly lost Jake Ryan, his inside linebacker running mate and the other half of the self-anointed “Jake & Blake Show,” for the season with what is thought to be a serious right knee injury, it’s a good thing Martinez hit it off with Burks, a rookie third-round pick from Vanderbilt who took the first-team snaps next to him in practice Tuesday.
The Packers drafted the 6-foot-3, 233-pound Burks because they were fascinated with his potential as a coverage linebacker in their dime defense against passing situations. With the way the game is evolving — and the way new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine likes to manipulate matchups by using versatile players — the Packers became enamored with him during the draft process and even brought him to Green Bay for a pre-draft visit.
During that visit — the only one he took — Burks talked with Pettine and inside linebackers coach Patrick Graham about how the Packers envisioned using him. So when his name was called in the third round, he went in expecting to play as a rookie.
He just wasn’t expecting to play as much as he will now, if Ryan’s injury is indeed season-ending. (McCarthy said Tuesday that he had no timeline for Ryan, who was still undergoing tests.)
“We talked about a little bit with what my role will be here – coverage linebacker (in the) dime and then coming in a little bit (in the base defense),” Burks said of the visit. “(Graham) was like, ‘We only have two vet linebackers, so there’s going to be an opportunity for you to come in and play.’ So I knew pretty much right off the bat I was going to get a shot.
“Now, this is the shot.”
Despite signing a series of veteran free agents to fill roster holes earlier this offseason, new general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that he intends to let Burks — as well as his young safeties in the wake of the ankle injury starter Kentrell Brice sustained Monday — prove himself instead of bringing in a proven player with NFL experience. Without Ryan, Martinez is the only inside linebacker on the roster to have ever played a regular-season snap.
“You never like to see any of that, especially with those guys who have worked as hard as they have. But it’s football, it’s part of it. And it’s our job to be prepared and keep moving forward,” Gutekunst said. “The train doesn’t stop.
“I think the best practice is patience. We have some young players that show some promise out there, and we’d kind of like them to continue to grow into those kind of roles and see what we have.”
For his part, Martinez can see the player Burks could become. Having been through a similar scenario himself as a rookie two years ago – and having been one of the defense’s best players last season, when he tied for the NFL lead in tackles and made one of the bigger Year 2 jumps of McCarthy’s tenure – he believes Burks’ talents will show through once he stops thinking so much.
“Like any rookie, he has a lot of work to go,” Martinez said. “The first impression I had was, ‘OK, once this guy gets his job down, knows what he needs to do, doesn’t have so much flowing through his brain, I think he’ll be pretty good.’
“He works hard, he wants to get better, wants to do things right, and I think right now there’s just a lot in his brain. Slowly but surely, he’ll come around. Once preseason starts, once we get into live games, maybe his overthinking will shut off and he’ll just go.”
If he does, Burks could have a greater impact in Pettine’s scheme than even he was expecting.
“Coming in, in the back of your mind, you’re maybe thinking, ‘OK, it’s going to happen.’ But when it actually happens, you have to be ready to step up,” Burks said. “I’m doing my best to get better every day. I know I’m going to make mistakes — I’m a rookie. But I just learn from those mistakes, try not to make them twice and try to continue to grow.
“That sense of urgency just picks up that much more. The opportunity is there. I hate for guys to get hurt, but this is a chance for me to show what I have and why they brought me in here in the third round. My expectations for myself are extremely high. I just have to get the job done.”
