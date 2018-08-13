GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers plans on playing in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not because he needs to in order to be ready for the Green Bay Packers’ regular-season opener on Sept. 9, but because his teammates need the in-game work with him.
And, because he’s missed playing at Lambeau Field, since it’ll have been 322 days since the Packers quarterback last laced up his Adidas cleats and set foot on the not-so-frozen tundra in a game.
“I think I’ll probably play this week. I’d like to in front of our fans, being that we have the first two (regular-season games) at home it would be nice to get out there, back on Lambeau,” Rodgers said Monday, referring to the Packers’ opener against the Chicago Bears and their Sept. 16 home game against the Minnesota Vikings — the team that sidelined him for much of last season. “Obviously, when I came back from my injury, I was on the road (at Carolina, on Dec. 17). … So, it will be nice to get out on Lambeau.”
Rodgers, who is coming back from a broken right (throwing) collarbone that forced him to miss seven games derailed both his and the Packers’ season, reiterated Monday the same opinion he’s always had of preseason games: That he doesn’t need to play a single snap in one to be ready for the games that count. To him, training-camp practice snaps are just as useful, if not more so.
But, he said, there is value in having him on the field in game situations, especially with players – even a veteran like five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham – he’s never played with before, so they can get closer to being on his wavelength like veteran wide receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb are.
“I’d like to get some snaps on the field, because the new guys need to see the rhythm and the tempo and also understand that when I’m out there, everything is up,” Rodgers explained. “Everything that’s ever been put in (to the playbook) and then years of backlogged stuff is potentially as well. Obviously, you probably only use that for maybe Davante and maybe Randall, but it’s all up, so you have to be ready, the same way that I challenge them in practice at times with certain checks or (in) the walk-throughs.
“They need to be ready for everything that comes their way and the tempo and the feel and the cadence and all the stuff that comes with it.”
Last summer, Rodgers played one series in the second preseason game at Washington (16 snaps) and two series in the third preseason game at Denver. He didn’t play in the exhibition opener or the finale.
Rodgers hinted he’ll likely play more snaps at Oakland on Aug. 24 and then will be a spectator for this summer’s Aug. 30 finale at Kansas City.
“But you’re always working on things, whether it’s practice or preseason game,” Rodgers said. “It’s just trying to get the timing down with the guys and the speed is obviously a little faster at times than in practice, (although) not always.
“The scheme is not always extremely difficult, so it’s more about making sure you’re seeing things the right way. Like I said, it’s not a ton of preparation in the same way it would be for a regular-season game, but I think there’s still things to be gained even for a veteran player in the preseason.”
Rodgers did say that his playing time will be up to coach Mike McCarthy, saying, “Obviously I like being out there in front of our home crowd, but I’m kind of at the mercy of Mike’s decisions and the health of guys like David Bakhtiari. And we’ll go from there.”
If having Bakhtiari, the team’s all-pro left tackle who sprained his left ankle during Family Night on Aug. 4, on the field is a prerequisite for Rodgers playing on Thursday night, then the odds went up when Bakhtiari was able to take first-team snaps during 11-on-11 periods in practice Monday.
“I think he knows I’m playing so he wants to be out there with me,” Rodgers said.
Said McCarthy: “I’ll tell you, Dave is a warrior. Nothing surprises me with him. He does a tremendous job taking care of his body, both here and away from work. David is always going to do whatever he needs to do to get back on the field.”
Waiting on Madison
General manager Brian Gutekunst expects rookie offensive lineman Cole Madison to play football again, but it doesn’t sound like it’ll be this season.
Madison, a fifth-round pick (No. 138 overall) from Washington State who took part in the offseason program but has been on the reserve/did not report list since camp opened, still hasn’t come to camp due to what the team continues to call a “personal matter.”
“We don’t expect Cole back anytime soon,” Gutekunst said during his weekly training-camp session with reporters Monday. “This will take a little time for him to deal with. We’re fully supportive of what’s going on.”
Madison was expected to compete for the starting right guard job with Justin McCray and Lucas Patrick after taking part in organized team activity practices and minicamp in the spring. McCray has been running with the starters since the start of camp and appears locked in as the starter with only three training-camp practices left.
“He’s dealing with an issue, and when that issue is resolved, then we’ll get back to the football part of it,” Gutekunst said. “We’re in constant communication, and in full support of him at this time.”
Extra points
Tight end Jimmy Graham made a magnificent one-handed touchdown catch on a throw from Rodgers near the end of practice. … Kicker Mason Crosby made 6 of 7 field-goal attempts in practice, with his lone miss being a 53-yarder that he made on a re-do. … McCarthy was encouraged by what he saw from right tackle Bryan Bulaga in 11-on-11 work, saying Bulaga “looked a lot more comfortable than he did last week.” Bulaga is coming back from reconstructive knee surgery. … With as many practices (three) as preseason games left, the clock is ticking on wide receiver/returner Trevor Davis, who remains sidelined by a hamstring injury. “(There’s) really good competition at the wide receiver position, and Trevor has showed so many promising things at the end of the season. I was really looking for him to take off,” McCarthy said. “(But) he’s missed significant amount of time in the offseason and again, so far this training camp.”
