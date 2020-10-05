Rodgers, Tonyan lead Packers to 30-16 victory over Falcons

Rodgers went 27 of 33 for 327 yards. He has thrown 13 touchdown passes without an interception this season.

After blowing two-touchdown leads in the fourth quarter each of the last two weeks, the Falcons (0-4) never were ahead in this one. Green Bay took the lead for good when Rodgers threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Aaron Jones on the game's opening series.

Atlanta already was playing without safeties Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Keanu Neal (hamstring) as well as cornerback A.J. Terrell (COVID-19 reserve). That beleaguered secondary took more hits when safety Damontae Kazee got carted off the field and safety Jaylinn Hawkins left with a concussion in the second quarter.

Green Bay capitalized by scoring touchdowns on three of its four first-half possessions to build a 20-3 halftime lead. The Packers' other first-half series ended less than a yard away from the end zone when Deion Jones stuffed Jamaal Williams on fourth-and-goal.

After making that fourth-and-goal stop, Atlanta kept the ball for over 10 ½ minutes with a 20-play, 94-yard series that included two fourth-down conversions and ended with Elliott Fry's 23-yard field goal. Fry's kick cut Green Bay's lead to 7-3.