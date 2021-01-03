Rodgers throws 4 TDs, Packers beat Bears 35-16 for top seed

"I don't care how we got there," safety Eddie Jackson said. "We're in. That's the marvel of it."

Rodgers joined Peyton Manning (2004 and 2013) as the only players to throw for at least 45 touchdowns in multiple seasons. He now has 48, surpassing his previous high of 45 in his first MVP season of 2011, and just five interceptions.

Rodgers completed 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards without getting picked off and had a 147.9 rating. He also improved to 21-5 against Chicago, counting the postseason.

"The MVP should be locked up," Davante Adams said. "There's nothing else to really talk about. You look at what we've done and what he's been able to do, and they've hit him with everything. Said he didn't have any weapons, and we go out there and go 13-3 regular season."

Adams is doing his part, too.

He broke Sterling Sharpe's team record for receptions in a season and tied his mark for touchdown catches in a year on Sunday. Adams had six receptions to bump his total to 115 and surpass Sharpe's mark of 112 in 1993. His 6-yard score late in the game gave him 18 TD's, matching Sharpe's team record in 1994.