Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

“I can only eat what’s in front of me, so I’m going to go out there and play and run my routes to win no matter who’s guarding me,” Adams said.

Green Bay made it 35-13 when Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run with about four minutes to go.

Deshaun Watson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller with about 90 seconds left before the Texans recovered an onside kick. But David Johnson fumbled after a reception on the next play and the Packers ran out the clock.

Houston was left searching for answers after another lopsided defeat that came after losing to Tennessee in overtime last week.

“I’m frustrated. I’m angry. It sucks,” defensive end J.J. Watt said. “I don’t know what else I’m supposed to feel.”

Interim coach Romeo Crennel fell to 1-2 since taking over after Bill O’Brien was fired following an 0-4 start.

“We’re an inconsistent team and we showed that today,” Crennel said.

After failing to move the ball effectively in the first half, the Texans finally got on the board when Watson threw a 3-yard pass to Johnson to cut the lead to 21-7 early in the third quarter.