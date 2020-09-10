Rodgers more appreciative of LaFleur after virtual offseason

“We just spent so many hours just talking,” Rodgers said. “I think it was great for us all to really kind of feel into that, get some strength in the grounding of our friendship and our working relationship. I think it’s really changed the way we’ve kind of installed plays and are communicating things.

“I think Matt’s definitely more comfortable in his second year. That’s natural. Any leadership position you’re always going to learn and probably be most critical of yourself between years one and two. I think he’s very comfortable and explaining things really, really well. He’s been super creative this offseason, this training camp.”

The Packers didn’t do much during the offseason to boost a receiving group that lacks proven performers beyond three-time Pro Bowl selection Davante Adams. They traded up in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, a move that complicates Rodgers’ hopes of finishing his career in Green Bay.

But that hasn’t seemed to impact Rodgers’ attitude as he gets ready for this pandemic-altered season.