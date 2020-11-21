Rodgers matchup creates another challenge for Indy defense

“He can make every throw from every arm angle and he gets it out faster than anybody I’ve ever seen,” Reich said. “He can give that little flick of the wrist to get that thing out. His feet don’t have to be right, because of his arm strength he can put the ball anywhere he wants. Then he can extend plays.”

While Rodgers remains the leader of the Packers (7-2), LaFleur has tried to alleviate some of the burden on his quarterback. Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have emerged as a dynamic duo out of the backfield, and Davante Adams is one of the league’s top receivers.

Together, they have pushed Green Bay to the top of the NFC North and the Packers are the first team in NFL history to average 30 or more points per game while committing five or fewer turnovers through nine games.

The question is whether the Packers run defense will improve after allowing 337 yards rushing and two 100-yard runners over the past three games.

Rodgers will poke and prod the Colts defense, trying to find areas he can exploit. Indy expects nothing less and intends to stand up to the best.