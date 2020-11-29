Rodgers' 4 TD passes help Packers roll over Bears 41-25

Green Bay had struggled in its last two home games – a 28-22 loss to Minnesota and a 24-20 victory over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. The Packers also had blown a two-touchdown halftime lead last week in a 34-31 loss at Indianapolis.

This time, however, the Packers took command early at Lambeau Field and avoided a second-half collapse. Green Bay led 41-10 before the Bears scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Rodgers capped Green Bay's first series with a 12-yard scoring strike to Davante Adams, who had a touchdown catch for the sixth straight game. Rodgers threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis and a 2-yarder to Allen Lazard later in the first half.

Green Bay finally punted for the first time in its opening series of the second half, but Rodgers followed that up with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan. Williams capped the Packers' scoring with a 13-yard run late in the third quarter.

All those touchdowns helped plenty of Packers reach career milestones.

Rodgers' final touchdown throw of the night enabled him to become the 11th player in NFL history with at least 50,000 career yards passing. The Packers improved to 20-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started.