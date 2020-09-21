Retooled line does the job once again

On Sunday, Turner was active after practicing in a brace all week, but LaFleur opted not to start him, hoping to get through another game without him. Wagner started at right tackle, while Patrick started in Taylor’s place at right guard. But the line had to be reshuffled again during the fourth quarter, when center Corey Linsley left with a hand injury — moving Patrick to center and bringing Runyan off the bench again at right guard.

“I can’t say enough, again, about what our offensive line did this game. I thought they were outstanding, as well as our quarterback,” LaFleur said afterward. “It was awesome to see Rick Wagner going against his former team. I know that always means something to a player and I thought he did a really good job.”

LaFleur said Turner would have been available in case of emergency, but “we thought was best, although he was suited up, to rest him and try to get him even healthier for the rest of the season. This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

LaFleur didn’t have an update on Linsley’s injury and didn’t answer a question about wide receiver Davante Adams, who spent most of the second half watching from the sideline with a hamstring injury. Returner Tyler Ervin left the game to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return, either.

Sounds of silence