After a bye week, the Racine Raiders return to action Saturday night. To say the least, they will be making a flying leap into some treacherous water.
The Raiders travel to Wisconsin Lutheran College in Wauwatosa for a 7 p.m. crucial showdown against the Wisconsin Hitmen. At stake is first place in the Ricchart Conference in the Mid-States Football League, with one regular-season game remaining on Aug. 10.
The Raiders have cruised through this season with an 8-0 record, including 6-0 in the MSFL. The Hitmen are 5-1, with their only loss being a 35-38 loss to the perennially strong Lincoln-Way Patriots of the MSFL’s Thomas Conference on June 22.
The Raiders edged the Hitmen 13-10 last season, but lost 23-17 in the 2017 matchup. Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, whose team lost two key starters in its most recent game, realizes a huge challenge awaits his team.
“It’s definitely a big test,” he said. “They’re undefeated in the division, they have one loss and we’re still sitting undefeated yet. So there’s definitely going to be a big battle for who’s going to be in first at the end of the night.
“They are a very good football team on both sides of the ball. We’ve seen some good defenses. I thought Manitowoc has a really good defense, especially in their front four. I would compare Manitowoc’s front four with the Hitmen. So it will be a real good test.”
The Hitmen are also formidable on offense behind veteran quarterback Dylan Kelly. He has completed 59 of 82 passes for 1,209 yards, with 14 touchdowns and just one interception.
Kelly has a fleet of talented wide receivers in Jordan Jewell (20 receptions, 369 yards, 6 touchdowns), Carmelo Velasquez (13-315-3) and Andrew Catteruccia (11-191-2).
“I got to see them play Saturday night (a 56-18 victory over the Southern Lakes Blue Devils) and they’re as good as I thought,” Kennedy said. “They execute really well. They’ve got a really, really good quarterback who runs their offense the way it needs to be ran.
“He’s a smart guy. He can hurt you throwing the ball and he can hurt you with his legs. I don’t think he’s a typical scrambler. I don’t think he’s looking to run first, but the guy’s got an arm and he sees the field real well.
“They’re everything I thought they were.”
The bad news for the Raiders is their secondary has taken a hit. Free safety Channing Schultz has been lost for the the season with an injury Kennedy declined to disclose. Another key member of that unit will also be missing.
“We’ve got another player who is out,” Kennedy said. “He’s got some personal issues going on. I don’t want to mention his name. But we do have depth at defensive back, so we’re in a good place, especially with the way our defense is playing.
“I don’t know if they (the Hitmen) have played a defense of our caliber yet. So I think that’s what’s going to make this game so interesting.”
Another key loss is offensive left tackle Robert Collier, whom Kennedy hopes to have back in time for the playoffs after he recovers from an injury. Kennedy also said the status of Isaiah Trussell, a standout at left tackle in 2018 who recently returned to Racine after playing in the Champions Indoor League, has not yet been settled.
But there is help on the way for the offense. Left guard Jordan Gallagher, a former first-team All-State lineman for Horlick High School, is expected back after missing a game and a half with an injury.
Kennedy is also gaining crucial depth at quarterback after Tony Henner was lost for the season because of a military commitment. Connor Flannery, an all-purpose player who has started at quarterback in a pinch for the Raiders, has returned to the team after deciding to spend more time with his family.
League rules do not allow players to be added at this point in the season. But Kennedy kept Flannery’s name on his official 60-man roster even though he hasn’t practiced since early in the season. That allowed Kennedy to bring him back to serve as the backup to starter Mitchell Farr.
“He’ll play where he’s needed, but he’ll be primarily the backup quarterback,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got to get him up to speed. We’ve seen what he’s done in the past when he played there.
“Actually, the other night at practice, he looked pretty good for being out the year. So we’re excited to have Connor back. To lose a guy like Tony was tough, so it was a relief to see a guy like Connor step in.”
