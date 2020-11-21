Ramsey, No. 19 Northwestern top No. 10 Wisconsin 17-7

UW entered the game having committed just four penalties for a total of 20 yards. The Badgers had eight penalties for 69 yards against Northwestern, including four defensive pass interferences to extend Northwestern drives and three false starts. Three of the interference calls, all in the first half, were questionable penalties and UW defensive backs haven’t been flagged for similar plays in previous games this year.

The Badgers outgained Northwestern 366-263, including a 136-24 advantage in rushing yards and had a 37:01-22:59 edge in time of possession.

But the rustiness that many expected to see from the Badgers coming off a two-week layoff last week at Michigan seemed to catch up with them Saturday. UW came into the game with one turnover this season, but committed four turnovers in the first half and five in total. Three of those first-half giveaways, both interceptions and one fumble, came from quarterback Graham Mertz.

“For us, it was really the passing game today,” Mertz said of what didn’t work for the Badgers. “It was just working through progression and really seeing the field. Northwestern’s a great, veteran defense. … They knew what was coming with our progressions, so obviously there was some I’d love to get back, but now it’s just taking them as a learning experience and growing from it.”