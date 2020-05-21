Raiders won't start season until Aug. 8 at the earliest

If the Racine Raiders play this season, it will not be until at least early August.
The Mid-States Football League season was supposed to start June 13. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league's executive committee originally delayed the starting date until July 11.
But now the season has been pushed back again, this time until Aug. 8. Matt Nelson, president of the MSFL and of the Racine Raiders, made the announcement Thursday night.
"With many school districts not allowing anyone on their fields or facilities until Aug. 1, we decided to move the start date to Aug 8 with two push- back dates of Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 in the event we can't start on the 8th or 15th," Nelson said in a statement Thursday night. "If we cannot start by the 22nd, the season will be suspended until 2021."
Still to be determined is whether fans will be allowed to attend if games are played this season.
"With all of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus, we do not know if games will be played with or without fans in attendance," Nelson said. "That decision will be made at a later date as well as any other decisions in accordance and compliance with any and all local and state health and governmental regulations.
"The Mid-States Football League's first priority is the safety of its players, coaches, support staffs, fans, and members of the communities in which we operate."
The Raiders are coming off a memorable season, going 14-0 until they were defeated by the Detroit Ravens 42-35 in a national semifinal game Nov. 2 at Horlick Field.
Because of the pandemic, the Raiders got a late start in putting together a roster for this season. When asked in early April about the complications caused by COVID-19, Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said, “I guess I haven’t really worried about it because the focus is what’s going on in the world. My focus right is just trying to help people and staying healthy myself.”
