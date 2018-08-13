It’s official: The Racine Raiders will not play again until Aug. 25.
General manager Robbie Harrington was hoping to line up an opponent this Saturday to fill an open date before the Mid-States Football League playoffs. But after reaching out to 27 organizations throughout the Midwest, Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy ultimately decided to give his team another week off.
“A lot of them were finishing their season or had just finished their season and they’ve got injuries they’re trying to tend to,” Harrington said. “I get it. We do offer travel assistance, but sometimes, that’s not enough to get the guys to suck it up for one more game.”
The Raiders’ scheduled regular-season finale was Aug. 11 against the Quad City Raiders. But after Quad City folded operations during the season, Racine was left with an open date. When an opponent couldn’t be arranged for that date, Harrington tried again for this Saturday, which is a bye week before the MSFL playoffs.
The Raiders’ next game will be August 25 against the Rock County Rage in a first-round playoff game at Horlick Field. The Rage defeated the Raiders 20-16 Aug. 4 in what is the Raiders’ most recent game.
