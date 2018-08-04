As well as the Racine Raiders have been playing in recent weeks, they have reason to be concerned Saturday night.
Their opponent, the Rock County Rage, had been a force in the Iron Athletes Football League for several years before switching to the Mid-States Football League prior to this season. This was a team that was better than the 4-4 record it brought to Racine.
That turned out to be the case as the Rage rallied for a 20-16 victory over the Raiders during a steamy-hot night at Horlick Field.
With the score tied 13-13 early in the fourth quarter, a 4-yard touchdown run by Brennon McElrath gave the Rage a 7-point lead. That’s how the score stayed until 6:53 to play, when the Raiders’ T.J. Hearn kicked a 37-yard field goal.
The Raiders (8-5, 6-4 MSFL) tried to rally, but quarterback Mitchell Farr was intercepted in the final minutes to end their threat.
“We had some blown coverages and lack of communication on defense,” said Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, whose team outgained the Rage in yards 355-312. “And a team like that, they capitalized. They have a talented receiver and a gifted quarterback and they made the plays when they needed to.”
Beyond taking away the Raiders’ momentum as the playoffs approach, the loss was also costly. Left guard Mike Nikolai was injured in the third quarter and will miss the rest of the season, Kennedy said. Also, running back Howard Triplett was injured in the fourth quarter and his availability is in question.
“We lost a valuable piece of our offense (with Nikolai), but it’s the next guy up,” Kennedy said. “We have guys who can step in and we’ll take it from there.”
The Raiders struck first when Farr ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 8:09 left in the first quarter. The extra-point attempt by Hearn was no good.
The Rage moved ahead 7-6 with 12:14 left in the second quarter, when A.J. Fredricks hooked up with Jermar Ayers for a 24-yard touchdown.
Triplett broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown just 22 seconds later as the Raiders took a 13-7 advantage. But other than Hearn’s second-half field goal, the Raiders would be held scoreless for the rest of the game.
Before McElrath’s game-sealing TD, the Rage tied the score on the second touchdown pass between Fredricks and Ayers.
Fredricks completed 16 of 34 passes for 367 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
For the Raiders, Farr completed 14 of 33 passes for 197 yards, with two interceptions. Jordan Payne caught five passes for 96 yards while Troy Collier had three receptions for 42 yards.
Triplett led the Raiders in rushing with 133 yards on 25 carries.
There is one more game remaining in the regular season, but the Raiders have been awarded a forfeit for their Aug. 11 matchup against the Quad Cities Raiders, who have folded. Racine Raiders president Matt Nelson is trying to line up a replacement opponent for either Aug. 11 or Aug. 18.
