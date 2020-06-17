Raiders suspend season
Raiders suspend season

Quarterback Mitchell Farr shakes hands with a fan at halftime during the Raiders' 45-0 win victory over the Leyden Lions Aug. 10 at Horlick Field.

For the first time since 1977, the Racine Raiders organization will be inactive.

Team president Matt Nelson announced Wednesday night that no games will be played this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nelson, who doubles as president of the Mid-States Football League, had hoped to start the season later this summer, but that plan was abandoned.

"During a special meeting of the Racine Raiders Board of Directors on Wednesday night, the decision to postpone the 2020 season was made by a unanimous vote due to COVID-19 concerns," Nelson said in a statement. "The key factor in this decision is the health and safety of our players, coaches, and volunteers.

"The Raiders organization is made up of over 175 unpaid volunteers and their health and safety are paramount. We understand the disappointment this decision may cause but we ask for you patience and support. The Raiders wish everyone the best of health during this pandemic and we hope to see you in 2021."

The Raiders are coming off a memorable season, advancing to a national semifinal game before losing to the Detroit Ravens 42-35 Nov. 2 at Horlick Field. It was the Raiders' first loss after 14 victories.

The last time this organization didn't have a season was in 1977. The original Raiders folded after the 1975 season before being reborn at the Gladiators in 1978.

The Raiders' name was brought back starting with the 1986 season.

