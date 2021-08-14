Raiders stun Patriots on Garcia's punt return in OT

Call it a certain energy that Joe Garcia feels every time he senses he's going to touch a football.
That came into play once again Saturday night when Garcia returned a punt 76 yards in overtime to give the Racine Raiders a thrilling 12-6 Mid-States Football League victory over the Lincoln-Way Patriots at Joliet Memorial Stadium in Illinois.
The Raiders (9-3, 7-2 MSFL) clinched the No. 3 seed with the victory and will host a first-round playoff game Sept. 11 at Horlick Field.
"Whenever I know I'm getting the ball, it's hard to stop me," said Garcia, a second-team Associated Press All-State running back for Horlick in 2017. "I'm versatile, I'm athletic, I play up to my cockiness and I'm just ready to beat the man in front of me."
After the Raiders stopped the Patriots on the opening series of overtime, Garcia and Will Norwood dropped back for the punt return. Garcia picked up the ball, received a key block from Norwood and sent the Raiders into the postseason on a high note after they appeared to be dead in the water earlier in the evening.
"There were two dudes in front of me," Garcia said. "Will was on my left side and nobody was on my right, so I figured I would get around Will, get around those two fast guys and win the game.
"When I saw the ball coming, I thought about the touchdown and I just went and scored."
In solidifying his chances to be named the MSFL's Rookie of the Year, Garcia picked up his team when it needed him the most.
Starting quarterback Mitchell Farr did not play play because he was attending a funeral. Game-breaking receiver Jordan Payne, center Ryan Gails and running back Howard Triplett also were out with injuries.
And yet, the Raiders still found a way to get it done.
With 2:58 left to play, Raiders linebacker Diquan McCrae sacked star quarterback Tony Powell on a blitz on fourth and 18 from Lincoln-Way's 36, forcing the Patriots to punt. The snap got past punter Rob Riley, who scrambled for the ball and was then penalized for intentional grounding.
That gave the Raiders possession with 2:43 left to play. Runs of 16 yards by Gregory Kennedy and 5 yards by Thomas Benko helped set the table and then Gordy Bittner Jr. went to work.
With 1:10 left, Bittner stood firm in the face of heavy pressure and lofted a 5-yard touchdown pass to Norwood to tie the score at 6-6.
"We had a rollout planned there," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "It was really designed more for Gordy to run. But once Gordy got outside, he saw Norwood open and took a shot."
But Bittner was not able to handle what Kennedy considered to be a bad snap on the extra-point attempt, depriving T.J. Hearn of a chance to give Racine its first lead.
The Raiders contained Powell and his short passing offense to close out regulation and again to open overtime. And then Garcia settled the issue with his first punt return for a touchdown for Raiders.
"It just shows what they're made of," Kennedy said of his team. "We had some other games that didn't go so well, but my guys always play until the end and that's why they did.
"They have that competitive attitude, they want to win and they don't quit. In a game like this, that's what we needed."
For much of the game, it appeared the Raiders would close put the regular season with an uninspiring loss.
Bittner struggled to get untracked. In the first half, he completed two of seven passes for 39 yards with an interception. That came with 1:13 left in the second quarter, after the Raiders had driven to Lincoln-Way's 24-yard line and he threw an ill-advised pass into the end zone.
Meanwhile, Powell had given Lincoln-Way a 6-0 lead with 4:10 left in the second quarter when he threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Brigham. The Patriots clearly had the upper hand at that point, as they were dominating time of possession with Powell's short passing game.
But Bittner hung in there and the Raiders started moving the chains more consistently in the second half. For the night, Bittner completed 6 of 19 passes for 77 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.
"We didn't have our full offense because guys were out, but guys were stepping up and Gordy made some really good plays," Kennedy said. "He grinded it out, he made some excellent throws and good decisions and he was clutch when we needed it."
Another factor was Benko, who pounded for 29 of his 39 yards in the second half. He did most of his damage in the fourth quarter.
"What really set the tone for us was Thomas Benko," Kennedy said. "He had some runs in the fourth quarter that set us up and got our momentum going again. That's when the offense started building more confidence.
"A lot of this is on Thomas for the runs he made."
Leading the defense was tackle Gage Zahradnik, who had three sacks.
"He played with a lot of energy and he got the defense fired up," Kennedy said. "He was creating a lot of havoc. That was the best I've seen him play."
The Patriots (5-4, 4-4 MSFL), who lost to the Raiders 23-16 June 19 at Horlick Field, must play two makeup games before the MSFL playoffs begin Sept. 11.
The Raiders have a few unsettled weeks before the playoffs start.
Their game against the Chi City Ducks was suspended in the third quarter by lightning Aug. 7 with the Raiders leading 19-0. The Ducks have yet to inform the Raiders if they want to concede the victory or return to Horlick Field and complete the game.