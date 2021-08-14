Raiders stun Patriots on Garcia's punt return in OT

"We didn't have our full offense because guys were out, but guys were stepping up and Gordy made some really good plays," Kennedy said. "He grinded it out, he made some excellent throws and good decisions and he was clutch when we needed it."

Another factor was Benko, who pounded for 29 of his 39 yards in the second half. He did most of his damage in the fourth quarter.

"What really set the tone for us was Thomas Benko," Kennedy said. "He had some runs in the fourth quarter that set us up and got our momentum going again. That's when the offense started building more confidence.

"A lot of this is on Thomas for the runs he made."

Leading the defense was tackle Gage Zahradnik, who had three sacks.

"He played with a lot of energy and he got the defense fired up," Kennedy said. "He was creating a lot of havoc. That was the best I've seen him play."

The Patriots (5-4, 4-4 MSFL), who lost to the Raiders 23-16 June 19 at Horlick Field, must play two makeup games before the MSFL playoffs begin Sept. 11.

The Raiders have a few unsettled weeks before the playoffs start.