RACINE — After watching the Racine Raiders intercept three passes, recover two fumbles, record five sacks and allow an average of 2.1 yards per play Saturday night, Matt Thayer could only describe what he saw with respect and admiration.

""When they smelled blood, they came stronger and stronger and they got confident and they stayed disciplined," the St. Paul Pioneers' 6-foot-5, 260-pound quarterback said after his team lost to the Raiders 34-0 Saturday night in a Gridiron Developmental Football League game at Horlick Field. "They play together and they bring the intensity."

After two games, the Raiders have outscored their opponents 57-0. But with two long road trips on tap against quality opponents — Saturday against the Cin City Buccaneers in Cincinnati and June 17 against the Indy Bison in Indianapolis — Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy issued a warning to his players during his postgame address Saturday night.

And that was to show a sense of urgency that he didn't see much of Saturday night.

It was not until 15 seconds remained in the first half when the Raiders scored their first points — a 15-yard touchdown pass from Andre Locke Jr., to Will Norwood. And during that first half, Kennedy saw things that a team expecting to contend for championships shouldn't be doing.

"One of my concerns was we started so slow today," said Kennedy, who is in his 10th season as the Raiders' coach. "We came out, we didn't play very well, we were sloppy, we had no enthusiasm ... we were flat.

"When you're playing good teams like that, you make the game so much harder for yourself. We're about to go on the road. We've got to get out of that mindset of, 'Well, I'll feel them out and then I'll get going in the second quarter.' "

That certainly seemed to be the case with the offense, which didn't get untracked until the second half. But once new offensive coordinator Geoff Schick's unit figured things out, it was pretty impressive.

The 32-year-old Locke, who joined the Raiders this season, completed 11 of 15 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. The second covered 10 yards to Jordan Payne with 8:41 left in the third quarter.

Mitchell Farr, who had been the Raiders' starter since 2017, came on in the third quarter. He completed 3 of 7 passes for 79 yards, which included a 16-yard touchdown pass to Dan Kant-Hull after Farr had fumbled the snap.

And there was was Sawyer Schick, Geoff's son, who made the most of his time in the fourth quarter. After holding onto the ball far longer than his father would have liked on one play, Sawyer Schick threw a beautiful 52-yard touchdown strike to a wide-open Terrence Fitch with 6:14 to play.

How did Geoff Schick assess the play of his three quarterbacks?

"The quarterback gets too much credit and too much blame," he said. "We had some guys who obviously weren't up to speed at some of their assignments, so that makes the quarterback look bad, sometimes.

"But we battled through it, we got better, we made improvements as the game went on and we started getting confident. We've just got to do that from play one instead of waiting for play 31 to turn it on."

The Raiders' running attack accounted for 72 yards on 36 carries (an average of 2.0 yards per carry). Howard Triplett, the Raiders' workhorse for the last several seasons, managed just 17 yards on 14 carries.

But serving notice for the future was Jaylon Edmonson, a 2018 Case High School graduate who led NCAA Division III power UW-Whitewater in rushing last season with 711 yards and six touchdowns. Edmonson pounded for 36 yards on six carries, which included a 22-yard run with about 12 minutes to play.

"We're pretty excited to have him," Geoff Schick said. "He did not join us until after graduating a couple weeks ago from UW-Whitewater, so he's only got a couple of practices under his belt. But he shows so much athleticism and intelligence.

"He's fit right in with the team. And with him being a local kid, he could have a long career with us."

Other standouts on offense were kicker Alex Gonalez, who kicked field goals of 41 and 32 yards (the second was into a stiff northerly wind) and Joe Garcia, who caught three passes for 49 yards.

Meanwhile, the defense was exceptional all night. And the linebackers were especially impressive.

Airrion Ivy, a new starter this season, contributed three tackles, an assist and two sacks. Justin Benko had a sack and a half. Gary Young Jr., back with the Raiders for the first time since 2014, had four solo tackles, two assists and a sack.

Defensive tackle Gage Zahradnik also had a sack and a half.

"We ran a lot of base stuff," Zahradnik said. "It took a little bit to figure out what they were trying to do, but we came out in the first series. (Antonio) Dundy got that sack, I got a TFL (tackle for loss) and the linebackers and DBs just put everything on lockdown.

"We came out after the half, we knew they were tired and we got after them."