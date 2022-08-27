Raiders' season ends with MSFL semifinal loss to Marauders

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — The strategic answer for why the Racine Raiders' season ended Saturday night with a 29-13 loss to the Midway Marauders comes down to this:

The Marauders geared up for the run in this Mid-States Football League semifinal at Babe Serpico Field and the Raiders' disrupted offense managed just 102 total yards and five first downs on 39 plays.

But as Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy assessed the game afterward, he singled out another reason for not only the Raiders' disappointing performance, but for their up-and-down 6-5 season in the MSFL. And that is a lack of commitment by some players.

As a defensive tackle for the Raiders from 1989-2009, one of Kennedy's trademarks was showing up game after game and practice after practice. He just wishes he could have seen more of that this season.

"It was an up and down year," Kennedy said. "There was definitely a question of commitment. This is the worst I've seen for practice attendance, not being able to get practice started on time, not being able to get the reps you want in practice ... all that stuff catches up with you."

That certainly seemed to be the case Saturday night. After defeating the Marauders 21-6 June 18 and losing the rematch 24-14 July 23, the Raiders were never really in this one.

They trailed 22-0 with 9:44 left in the game when Joe Garcia took a handoff from William Norwood on a punt and returned it 91 yards for a touchdown.

But any thoughts of the Raiders building on this and mounting a dramatic comeback were ended minutes later when Tony Powell, a three-time MSFL Most Valuable Player, hooked up with Denzel Whitaker for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Howard Triplett scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:32 left to pull the Raiders to within 29-13. But with no timeouts remaining, there was no longer any realistic chance to rally in this game.

For Kennedy, it all started with the Marauders (7-4) crowding the line and making it difficult for the Raiders run. The Raiders finished with just 42 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

"They took the run away from us," Kennedy said. "We wanted to run the ball and they did a real good job of stopping us running the ball. That got us out of our game plan and we just couldn't get it going tonight."

Was Kennedy surprised by this considering he had all his starters back on the offensive line for the first time since early this season? That included right tackle Isaiah Trussell, who is only occasionally available because he's an officer for the Sheboygan Police Department.

"Yeah, I was surprised," Kennedy said. "They were geared to stop the run, we couldn't connect on any passes and, once you get behind, that's a bad combination."

Meanwhile, Powell did what he does best, moving the chains with precision timing passes. The Marauders finished with 259 yards on 53 plays and maintained possession for 36 minutes.

Powell, who has led the Marauders to seven-straight victories since joining the team in July, completed 21 of 30 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

Just before halftime, he threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Ladet that gave the Marauders a 16-0 halftime lead.

The Raiders received the second-half kickoff, but after going three and out, Brad Imel's punt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Josh Smith. That gave the Marauders a 29-0 lead and pretty much put this game away.

Raiders quarterback Mitchell Farr completed 5 of 17 passes for 60 yard, with one interception. His longest pass covered 31 yards to Garcia, but that was Garcia's only catch of the night.

Triplett rushed for 50 yards on 13 carries.

And now the Raiders will focus during the next eight-plus months on trying to regain their winning formula. As recently as 2019, the were 14-0 before losing to the Detroit Ravens 42-35 in a national semifinal game Nov. 2 at Horlick Field.

But since their 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders have endured two disappointing years. They finished 11-4 and lost in a first-round MSFL game in 2021 before slipping to 6-5 this season.

"We'll have our end-of-the-year meeting and I'll sit down and chop it up with the guys a little bit and see what they're thinking," Kennedy said. "I will let them get out some of their gripes and some things they would like to see. I'll have some conversation with guys.

"We're probably going to have quite a few guys retiring. We've already started recruiting. Hopefully, we can keep our core guys together and get started once again.

"This was a difficult year. It was a shame how we finished it out. We were far more talented than what we put on the field, but it comes down to you've got to be committed. Hopefully, we can get that culture changed back to what it used to be."

• The Marauders will play either the Chicago Birdgang or the Wisconsin Hitmen Sept. 10 at Horlick Field for the MSFL championship.