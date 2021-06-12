Raiders score 35 unanswered points in victory

With help from some curious play-calling by the Lions (1-1, 1-1 MSFL), it was all Raiders (2-1, 2-0 MSFL) after that point.

On the Raiders' ensuing possession, Triplett ran for all 60 of the Raiders yards on a five-play drive. His 8-yard touchdown run with 10:13 left in the second quarter gave the Raiders a 7-6 advantage.

With less than two minutes left in the second half, the Lions went for it on fourth down at their own 32-yard line. They were stopped and the Raiders took possession with three timeouts they would not need.

Quarterback Mitchell Farr responded with a 32-yard touchdown strike to Terrence Fitch that gave the Raiders a 13-6 halftime lead.

The Lions again went for it on fourth down on their first series of the second half. They were stopped again, giving the Raiders possession on Leyden's 24.

Triplett went on to score his second touchdown of the night, this time for 1 yard, and the Raiders went ahead 19-6.

"I was surprised they didn't punt the ball in that situation in the first half," Kennedy said. "There's not much time in the first half. Don't give us an opportunity. They decided not to punt, which didn't work out for them at all. They gave us great field position."