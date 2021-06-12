Raiders score 35 unanswered points in victory

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — Three games into the Racine Raiders' season and things couldn't be much better for this team.
Running back Howard Triplett continued his torrid pace and the defense continued to flourish under new coordinator Jahamal Hardy Saturday night. The result was a 35-6 Mid-States Football League victory over the Leyden Lions at Ralph "Babe" Serpico Field.
The bitter taste of the Raiders' season-opening 26-23 loss to the Columbus Fire has long ago been rinsed away. This team has since outscored their two opponents 63-6 and are scheduled to play their next five games at Horlick Field.
Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy is liking what he sees and this goes beyond the statistics being compiled by his team.
"I'm impressed by the team itself because they have a real sense of family," Kennedy said. "I don't see bickering with guys rotating in and out. Guys are coaching each other up, guys are cheering each other on, they're having fun on the sidelines and this has been a real good atmosphere.
"With the additions we've had, it's given us the depth that we've needed. We're not thin at linebacker anymore. We've got plenty of DBs (defensive backs). We've got depth and now we've got to make sure that we keep the hunger to play, play with discipline and just play with a lot of tenacity.
"I see good things with this team. I'm happy to be coaching these guys."
Triplett, who joined the Raiders in 2015 but doesn't turn 25 until July, certainly is one of those Kennedy is enjoying having around. He rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries despite not playing in the fourth quarter.
Through three games, the reigning MSFL Offensive Player of the Week has already rushed for 360 yards and six touchdowns. He is averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
"Howard continues to grow as a football player," Kennedy said. "With his talent and his vision, he just keeps getting better and better. He's been more patient with things developing and the offensive line is just doing an outstanding job giving him opportunities.
"And any time a guy with Howard's talent gets opportunities, things are going to happen."
And then there was a defense that came within a lost fumble of posting its second straight shutout.
Early in the second quarter, a snap went over punter T.J. Hearn's head and the Lions recovered at the Raiders' 2-yard line. Matt Nelson, the Raiders' usual long snapper, was not able to play Saturday night.
The Lions responded with a touchdown run by Aaron Sheppard with 13:05 left in the second quarter to take a 6-0 lead.
With help from some curious play-calling by the Lions (1-1, 1-1 MSFL), it was all Raiders (2-1, 2-0 MSFL) after that point.
On the Raiders' ensuing possession, Triplett ran for all 60 of the Raiders yards on a five-play drive. His 8-yard touchdown run with 10:13 left in the second quarter gave the Raiders a 7-6 advantage.
With less than two minutes left in the second half, the Lions went for it on fourth down at their own 32-yard line. They were stopped and the Raiders took possession with three timeouts they would not need.
Quarterback Mitchell Farr responded with a 32-yard touchdown strike to Terrence Fitch that gave the Raiders a 13-6 halftime lead.
The Lions again went for it on fourth down on their first series of the second half. They were stopped again, giving the Raiders possession on Leyden's 24.
Triplett went on to score his second touchdown of the night, this time for 1 yard, and the Raiders went ahead 19-6.
"I was surprised they didn't punt the ball in that situation in the first half," Kennedy said. "There's not much time in the first half. Don't give us an opportunity. They decided not to punt, which didn't work out for them at all. They gave us great field position."
Triplett added a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Alexis Gonzales kicked a 29-yard field goal. And Gordy Bittner Jr., throw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Troy Collier to complete the Raiders' scoring in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders allowed just 123 yards on 48 plays — an average of 2.6 yards per play. The Lions rushed for 17 yards on 22 attempts and completed 10 of 26 passes with one interception.
Leyden did not convert a third-down conversion in 12 attempts and was 2 for 7 in fourth-down conversions.
Hardy stepped in as defensive coordinator after Peter Deates retired following the 2019 season and he has taken that unit to another level.
"Jahamal is picking up where Pete left off," Kennedy said. "We're doing some of the things that Pete did and Jahamal's put his twist on it. He does an excellent job preparing for games. He spends a lot of time breaking down film and trying to understand what the other team is doing. He does that very well. And he does a great job with walk-throughs and getting guys to understand."
Meanwhile, defensive end Nick Jones had another impressive night. One week after producing three sacks against the Marion County Crusaders, Jones had five solo tackles, three assists, one--and-a-half sacks and three tackles for loss.
"He's a special guy," Kennedy said. "He's got the body of a Greek god and he's got all the desire in the world to play."