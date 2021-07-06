Raiders schedule opponent for Saturday night at Horlick Field

Credit T.J. Hearn with a shoestring catch.
Because without a timely text from the Racine Raiders’ veteran kicker, his team would have been dealing with their second open date Saturday since June 26.
It was Hearn’s text to Raiders general manager Robbie Harrington following a 47-0 victory over the Chicago Falcons last Saturday that led to a game being scheduled against the undefeated Cincinnati 82 Chargers this weekend.
The Raiders were supposed to play the Illinois Panthers in a Mid-States Football League game Saturday night at Horlick Field. That is, until tragedy intervened.
Panthers team owner Hailey Gist-Holden, who had been having financial problems, was alleged to have been involved in the robbery of a bank in Gary, Ind. A security guard was killed during the June incident and Gist-Holden was ultimately apprehended in Atlanta.
In the aftermath of this incident, the Panthers were removed from the MSFL, which left a hole in the Raiders’ schedule. Considering the Will County Chiefs — the Raiders’ scheduled opponent on June 26 — had folded, it appeared there would be a second unwanted open date.
The potential lost revenue from another cancelled game would have taken a toll on the Raiders’ budget, Harrington said. But then Hearn came to the rescue.
“When we finished up Saturday night, it looked like we would have another week off,” Harrington said. “Our kicker, T.J. Hearn, sent me a message that night. His message was pretty simple. It said, ‘Hey, Rico’s team is looking for a game.’ I said, ‘Who is Rico?’
“The guy’s name is Rico Pritchett and he’s one of the owners. They wanted us to come to them because they were scheduled for a home game. I told him that we were looking for a home game ourselves from the revenue aspect of it. We needed the game at home to make our budget for the year.
“I told him we could offer assistance for their traveling expenses if they could come our way. He agreed pretty much immediately. He said, ‘I’m going to talk to a couple of guys, but I’m 90% sure we’re going to be there.’ He contacted me (Monday) and said, ‘We’re definitely there,’ and he’s already started booking hotels for his players.”
The 41-year-old Hearn, a longtime kicker for the Raiders and now-disbanded Racine Threat, said he became aware of the 82 Chargers from a social media site.
“There’s this community forum on social media where guys on semi-pro teams from all over the state just communicate and banter,” Hearn said. “Rico was talking about trying to fill some dates that they had. I was telling him, ‘It would be a great opportunity for you guys if you could work it out and I know the Raiders would support you getting here.
“So I hooked him up with Robbie. It just came about on that semi-pro forum on Facebook.”
If the 82 Chargers make the 375-mile trip from Cincinnati with a full complement of players, the 5-1 Raiders could face a still test.
“I’m told they’re 9-0, so I can only assume it will be a good game,” Harrington said.
Following Saturday’s matchup, the Raiders will be home again July 17 against the Chicago Cardinals. Their only scheduled regular-season home game after that is Aug. 7 against the Chi City (Ill.) Ducks.