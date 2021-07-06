Raiders schedule opponent for Saturday night at Horlick Field

“When we finished up Saturday night, it looked like we would have another week off,” Harrington said. “Our kicker, T.J. Hearn, sent me a message that night. His message was pretty simple. It said, ‘Hey, Rico’s team is looking for a game.’ I said, ‘Who is Rico?’

“The guy’s name is Rico Pritchett and he’s one of the owners. They wanted us to come to them because they were scheduled for a home game. I told him that we were looking for a home game ourselves from the revenue aspect of it. We needed the game at home to make our budget for the year.

“I told him we could offer assistance for their traveling expenses if they could come our way. He agreed pretty much immediately. He said, ‘I’m going to talk to a couple of guys, but I’m 90% sure we’re going to be there.’ He contacted me (Monday) and said, ‘We’re definitely there,’ and he’s already started booking hotels for his players.”

The 41-year-old Hearn, a longtime kicker for the Raiders and now-disbanded Racine Threat, said he became aware of the 82 Chargers from a social media site.