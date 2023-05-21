RACINE — After one of the sloppiest season openers one could imagine, a composed Racine Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy emphasized what truly mattered when he opened his postgame address to his players during this chilly Saturday night at Horlick Field.

"It was not the prettiest performance, but, hey, a win is a win," Kennedy reminded his players following the Raiders' 23-0 victory over the Capital City Seahawks of Washington D.C. in a Gridiron Developmental Football League game.

That it was. Howard Triplett ran for touchdowns of 18 yards on the Raiders' first series of the game and 1 yard in the third quarter. Tom Benko added a 9-yard scoring run in the third quarter. The Raiders also had a safety when the Seahawks were called for holding in the end zone in the third quarter.

And then there was a Raiders defense that held the Seahawks to 89 yards on 53 plays, intercepted two passes and preserved its shutout after Capital City advanced to Racine's 5-yard line late in the game.

But Kennedy had more to say to his players during his postgame address. And that was to study film of this game and, as he said, "be honest with yourselves." Because the Raiders have an awful lot of work to do before they play again — against the St. Paul Pioneers June 3 at Horlick Field.

How ugly was this performance?

The Raiders were whistled for 15 penalties for 110 yards, which was actually less than the Seahawks (19 for 175 with two player ejections). Two touchdowns by Triplett and one by wide receiver Jordan Payne were nullified by penalties.

"Oh, yeah, it was a messy game," Kennedy said. "It was our first game, so you're going to have those kinds of mistakes, but there were just too many of them. And it took too many points away from us. As we move on in the year, those are the types of things that are going to kill us. So we've got to clean that up."

The same goes for the Raiders' three quarterbacks.

New starter Andre Locke Jr., completed 4 of 13 attempts for 25 yards, with three interceptions in the first half. Mitchell Fall, the Raiders' starter since 2017, was intercepted once and fumbled two snaps from center. And first-year starter Sawyer Schick also fumbled two snaps.

Each also had some good moments. Locke showed a good burst of speed at times. Farr and Schick each threw some nice passes and there were some drops during Schick's turn behind center. But the three combined to complete 8 of 21 passes for 46 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

And this was against an opponent that had only 30 players in uniform after making a 13-hour, 775-mile trip in three vans from Washington D.C. Friday and Saturday.

"We had a three-way battle for the quarterback position and, after today, it looks like it's still a three-way battle," Kennedy said. "They all did things well and they all did things that weren't so well. We'll just have to look at the film and see what they're seeing.

"Nobody took the position, so it's still there. It's still a competition."

Payne, who was held to two receptions for seven yards, took the rough start in stride.

"We knew coming into this that we were going to have a lot of mistakes," he said. "We had to shake off a lot of rust, but we kind of shot ourselves in the foot. We should have put this away in the first half, but we had a few touchdowns called back.

"It's learning, All we can do is go back and watch film, see what what we did wrong, make those corrections and just get better."

Triplett led the Raiders' offense by rushing for 68 yards on 11 carries.