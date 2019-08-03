The situation was this:
The Racine Raiders were leading the Wisconsin Hitmen 14-7 in a crucial Mid-States Football League showdown Saturday night at Raabe Stadium in Wauwatosa. But their backs were to the wall.
It was fourth down and four yards to go and the Hitmen had the ball at the Raiders' 19-yard line with 2:17 to play. Behind center was Dylan Kelly, regarded as one of the most savvy quarterbacks in the MSFL.
But then Raiders defensive linemen Nick Jones and Anton Graham crashed through the line, put a hit on Kelly and forced him to fumble. Graham fell on the ball and the Raiders went on to escape with a 14-7 victory, preserving their perfect record.
"That was the winning play of the game," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "It was the most critical point of the game, our guys were getting good pressure most of the game and to get a hit on the quarterback and actually dislodge the ball and recover it, that was the game winner.
"That was the biggest play of the game. And it's just a testament to how hard those guys were playing all game long."
This victory was monumental for the Raiders (9-0, 7-0 MSFL). If they are able to close out the regular season Saturday at Horlick Field with a victory against the Leyden Lions, who entered Saturday with a 1-5 record, they will win the MSFL's Richhart Conference outright.
They will also be the only team in the MSFL to finish the regular season undefeated.
"Obviously, it was a huge win for us," Kennedy said. "It puts us in a real good situation to get that home-field advantage. I'm not so much into the undefeated season. That doesn't matter to me.
"It was the game itself. It was an important game. You had the No. 1 and No. 2 teams going at each other and it was a chance for them to tie us (in the standings). To get that win and secure that No. 1 seed, it's so big. And it's great being able to play at home because you know how it is at Horlick."
But the Raiders' victory Saturday night didn't come easily. The Hitmen (5-2 overall and MSFL) had 227 yards and 18 first downs while the Raiders were limited to 179 yards and 12 first downs in one of their least-productive offensive performances of the season.
Nevertheless, the Raiders got just enough done offensively to escape with the victory.
With 3:59 left in the first quarter, quarterback Mitchell Farr hooked up with Jordan Payne on a 40-yard touchdown pass.
That touchdown came after a big break. The Hitmen had just blocked a punt by Aaron Hilliard on a fourth-and-four at the Raiders' 26-yard line. But Torie Ruffin recovered at the Raiders' 40 and they received a fresh set of downs.
The Raiders scored their other touchdown just before halftime after a crucial penalty on the Hitmen, who were flagged 13 times for 120 yards.
On third-and-two at the Hitmen 10-yard line, Farr's pass went incomplete. But the Hitmen were called for pass interference and the Raiders got a first-and-goal at the 1. Howard Triplett plunged in for the touchdown to give the Raiders a 14-7 halftime lead.
The Raiders held that lead until Kelly found Carmelo Velazquez for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 9:56 to play. That pulled the Hitmen to within 14-7 and the game remained tense until Jones and Graham settled the issue with their big play.
Kennedy was impressed with Farr, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 179 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Farr hooked up with five different players Saturday night.
"Mitch did an excellent job," Kennedy said. "He was spreading the ball around and he found some guys. He was hitting the backs. He had some real nice plays to Howard out of the backfield (Triplett had four receptions for 41 yards) and he had a lot of field awareness and presence where he was able to step up and make things happen."
Also excelling was Payne, who had two receptions for 83 yards and returned two punts for 58 yards.
"Jordan was big for us," Kennedy said. "That first touchdown we had, Mitch did a great job keeping the play alive. He threw a nice ball and gave Jordan the opportunity to go up and get it. When you give a player like that a chance to go up and get a ball, you just know he's going to come down with it in those situations."
Triplett rushed for 34 yards on 14 carries.
Linebacker Deveron Davis led the Raiders with six solo tackles and seven assists. Strong safety J.D. Hardy had three solos and seven assists.
Jones had two tackles, two assists and 1.5 sacks.
"It was a good team win," Kennedy said. "I thought we left a couple touchdowns out there and we had some turnovers (two), but those guys stayed the course, they didn't panic, they didn't get frustrated, they just kept plugging away.
"I told them before the game, 'That's how you win.' And that's what they did tonight."
