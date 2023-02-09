On the evening of May 13, the Racine Raiders will tune up for the season with the first of two preseason games.

Instead of some team in the general area traveling to Horlick Field that night, the Raiders opponent will have made an 800-mile trip to Racine. That team will be the Baltimore Lightning and the game that night will herald a new era for the 70-year-old Raiders organization.

After being a member of the Mid-States Football League since 2009 (with the exception of one season), the Raiders are leaving to join the Gridiron Developmental Football League. The MSFL once had as many as 16 teams, but dwindled to five last season.

It’s a bold move considering the financial considerations involved with traveling longer distances, but it’s also wise considering the MSFL had dwindled to just five teams last season.

“There are different levels of competition,” Raiders president Matt Nelson said. “Some leagues and some teams, for lack of a better term, are like bar leagues. They play in public parks and things like that.

“And then there are other teams that are a little more competitive and have better organization — teams like us, the St. Paul Pioneers and the (Wisconsin) Hitmen, who are top-notch organizations who play in good facilities.

“It kind of gets confused and blurry with the different levels. But he had teams that were more like bar-league teams where they come into the league and they can’t compete. The next thing you know, they’re back down to a lower league.”

The issue could become a thing of the past with the GDFL, which features 36 teams within nine divisions in the continental United States.

A committee formed by the Raiders researched 12 new leagues after last season and had virtual meetings with the three finalists. The GDFL was ultimately the Raiders’ choice.

“All three leagues that we talked to were ecstatic about he possibility of getting us to join their leagues,” Nelson said. “The league that we felt was most competitive and advantageous for us to get where we want to get to was the GDFL.

“They’ve got teams from down south all the way to upper New York. They really wanted us to help them create an upper-Midwest division. This is what we’re doing now with the Hitmen and the St. Paul Pioneers.”

Just as the Raiders were impressed by the structure and organization of the GSFL, there was mutual admiration from their new league.

“We’re very excited to add a high-caliber organization with such a rich history and championship pedigree to our national platform,” GDFL president Charles Thompson was quoted as saying on the Raiders’ website. “We know that entering their 70th season, the Raiders have consistently been a top-level team on-the-field while also being a model organization to emulate off-the-field.”

While the Raiders’ 2023 schedule has yet to be settled, this much is known: After preseason games on May 13 and May 20 — the latter will be against the Capital City Seahawks in Washington D.C. — the Raiders will open their regular season June 3 against the Pioneers at Horlick Field.

The playoffs are expected to start start Aug. 5. The championship has been scheduled for Sept. 2 in Atlanta, which is Labor Day weekend.

The obvious question is how will the Raiders and other teams handle the financial strain of traveling longer distances? There is far more competition for the entertainment dollar than there used to be and minor league teams have often struggled to survive financially.

“It’s going to be a little more costly,” Nelson said. “But the league we have will be more regional, so we’ll be playing the Hitmen and the Pioneers and we’re looking at some other teams in this area.

“And then the first round in the playoffs will be regional. And then if you advance in the playoffs, you’ll expand a little bit further, until eventually, you get to the championship game.”

There will be complications. But Nelson believes this league will be a good fit for the Raiders and their long-term future.

“If we have more of a national platform, we’ll have more teams on a national level that we can play,” he said. “And they’re very well organized. They actually have a person on their executive board who is a corporate trainer and she has created videos for online that these teams can look at on how to operate a team.

“They have taken a big interest in the well being of their teams. That’s a cool addition where they’re helping other teams be successful.”

And this could just be the start.

“They’re having us spearhead a project of getting more teams in the upper Midwest,” Nelson said. “We have about four or five teams that are interested in playing in 2024.

“They couldn’t commit to 2023 because they’re already into the season, but 2024 is going to be a big year for the upper Midwest region of the GDFL.”