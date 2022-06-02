Raiders play first road game of the season Saturday

Wilbert Kennedy can’t say he’s ever seen the game film.

Check that. He actually started to watch his Racine Raiders’ 42-37 loss to the Illinois Cowboys from last July 24, but Kennedy could only take so much.

“I got sick and I just shut it off,” the coach said of reviewing the game film in preparation for Saturday’s 7 p.m. rematch at Palos Hills, Ill.

One of the lowlights was this: With the Raiders clinging to a 37-36 lead over the Cowboys last July 24 in a Mid-States Football League showdown in Palos Hills, Illinois had a fourth-and six at Racine’s 45-yard line with 5:29 to play.

Instead of punting, the Cowboys went for broke and Terrance Woffard completed an 11-yard pass to Dwayne Milton. Five plays later, Milton scored on an 8-yard run with 1:03 to play and the Cowboys escaped with a 42-37 victory.

The Raiders had allowed just 30 points in seven MSFL games prior to that game.

“It was a very hard-fought game,” said Kennedy, whose team is off to a 3-0 start, including a forfeit victory over the Wisconsin Raptors last Saturday. “Both teams were taking swings at each other. They got the best of us. They capitalized on some mistakes that we made.

“But that’s what good football teams do. They had a great season last year and they just kept coming and coming. They’ve got a couple of real good running backs who were giving us fits. We’ve got to find a way to bottle those guys up.”

Another issue was a key turnover: The Raiders had a first-and-goal at the 9-yard line late in the third quarter, but Mitchell Farr’s intended pass for Terrence Fitch was intercepted by Reginald Haynes and returned 101 yards for a touchdown.

That gave the Cowboys a 36-34 lead with 2:05 left in the third quarter.

The Raiders will try to even the score Saturday on that same field. They then return home for four consecutive games at Horlick Field in a stretch that will run through July 2.

Kennedy plans to make the trip to Illinois with some reinforcements.

One player Kennedy has brought in is Garrett Foldy, a three-year starter for Union Grove. As a senior fullback and linebacker last season, Foldy helped the Broncos to an 11-2 record and the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

But Kennedy also will not be taking a healthy team to Illinois.

“We’ve got some injuries in some spots that I don’t want to mention at this point,” he said. “Hopefully, some of these guys will be released from their injury status, because we definitely need them.

“We’ll just have to wait and see with that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0