Raiders overcome adversity in first victory of season

The Raiders then secured the victory when backup quarterback Gordy Bittner Jr., threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Terrence Fitch.

Also scoring was Brandon Smith, who gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a 10-yard pass from Mitchell Farr.

"Even after going through all the things they went through, the guys were focused and we got off to a pretty good start," Kennedy said. "We had a couple guys who showed up late because of the change and not knowing where they were supposed to be.

"But the guys started playing from the beginning and they pretty much controlled it from the start. We could have played better — we only had 14 points in the first half — but we made due. We only had three receivers who were healthy, but with the low numbers we had, everybody contributed."

Kennedy estimated that he only had about 45 players available from his 60-man roster because of injuries and work obligations. But even if the offense would have struggled, the Raiders' defense would have made even a small lead stand up on this night.

Middle linebacker Deveron Davis, a former Racine Lutheran standout, had three solo tackles, two assists and a tackle for loss. He was credited with his 500th career tackle for the Raiders Saturday night.