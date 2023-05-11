One could feel the buzz Wednesday night, when the Racine Raiders were holding their weekly practice at Horlick Field.

Just 72 hours before their season opener — against the Baltimore Lightning at Horlick Field — a noticeably larger contingent of players than last season were milling around coach Wilbert Kennedy for a pre-practice talk that lasted about 15 minutes.

It was a energy that perhaps wasn’t as noticeable last season.

That’s when the Raiders went 10-5 (5-4 in the Mid-States Football League) and lost in the first round of the Mid-States Football League playoffs. Their season ended with a 29-13 loss to the Midway Marauders Aug. 27 at Serpico Field in Melrose Park, Ill.

But on the 40th anniversary season of when the Raiders (then known as the Gladiators) won their second national championship behind record-setting quarterback Charlie Bliss, things are looking up in a big way. This team might even eventually inspire memories of that undefeated 1983 powerhouse.

To put it simply, Kennedy has more quantity this season with 71 players as of now — or about 25 to 30 more than last season.

He has a new offensive coordinator in Geoff Schick, a starting linebacker on Park’s 1988 WIAA Division 1 championship team who went on to be a tight end for the Raiders.

There is strong competition at quarterback, with incumbent Mitchell Farr being joined by 32-year-old veteran Andre Locke Jr., who defeated the Raiders twice last season as a member of the Chicago Birdgang. Also in that group is Sawyer Schick, a former quarterback for Horlick who is Geoff’s son.

And as the Raiders transition into their first season in the demanding Gridiron Developmental Football League, which features teams from throughout the country, Kennedy has plenty of impact players. That includes game-breaking wide receiver Jordan Payne, who was forced to miss several games last season because of his new position as an officer for the Kenosha Police Department.

“We’re excited going into the Gridiron League,” the 56-year-old Kennedy said. “The biggest pro of it all is how organized it is. They were very impressive in our meetings with them when we were deciding on a league to go to. They had the entire organizational staff on in our zoom meeting and they were just very organized and very professional. They showed that they really care about the league.

“Another pro is the level of competition. It seems from what we’ve seen so far that the teams are very organized and the league holds these teams accountable. So teams showing up with not enough guys doesn’t seem to be a problem.”

This new league will require more traveling, with bus trips for the Raiders this season scheduled for Cincinnati, St. Paul, Minn., and Indianapolis. But Kennedy, who played for the Raiders from 1989-2009, welcomes that, saying long bus trips offer an invaluable bonding experience for players.

Will the Raiders be up for the challenge? They appears likely.

Most of the key players from last season have returned, including Payne, fellow wide receiver Joe Garcia, running back Howard Triplett and several established offensive and defensive linemen.

An intriguing storyline at this point is who will start at quarterback? Farr, who passed for 2,392 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, has been the starter for several seasons. But will he be able to withstand a challenge from Locke and Sawyer Schick?

“We’re in a very unique situation with our quarterback room,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got three guys who are battling for the job. It’s the best scenario we’ve had in a long time. They all do something very well, so we’re having a tough time figuring out which guy we’re going to go with. They all bring something to the table.

“I will say that the one thing about having Locke here, we don’t have to deal with him being a pain in our you know what. He’s a phenomenal athlete, he’s a take-charge kind of guy and he shows great leadership and he’s a gamer.

“To have him here in Racine and as a potential starter, it’s a great feeling.”

Locke, who has played in Chicago the last seven years, said, “I have a good relationship with coach Kennedy and I told him my goal is to come from Racine and win a national championship.”

Whoever ends up being the starter between Farr, Locke and Sawyer Schick will have a wealth of talent among receivers. In addition to Payne and Garcia and other longtime players who include Terrence Fitch and Will Norwood, there’s also newcomer Jashon Foster, a 26-year-old native of Ferriday, La., who has settled in Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Foster, who runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, is exceptionally talented, in the opinion of Kennedy.

“Jashon is an amazing athlete,” Kennedy said. “He’s big, he’s physical, he’s got great hands and his speed is really deceptive because he’s so large and he covers so much ground when he’s running.”

Now it’s off to Geoff Schick to put together this offense.

“We’re going to use the whole field and we’re going to put players in positions to use their athleticism,” Schick said. “We want to use a little bit more tempo this year and have a little more sense of urgency and play at a pace that we dictate.”

Following Saturday’s game, the Raiders will host the Capital City Seahawks of Washington D.C., May 20. After taking off the Memorial Day weekend, the Raiders will host the St. Paul Pioneers June 3.

Their first road game is June 10, when they play the Cin City Buccaneers in Cincinnati.