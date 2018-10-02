When the Mid-States Football League called on Matt Nelson, the Racine Raiders' president couldn't say no.
Faced with the possibility of the league folding without a new president, the 54-year-old Nelson agreed to take on the role. He replaces Rob Feltner, who disbanded the Rockton Rush after this season and moved to Florida.
"Rob Feltner got a hold of me," Nelson said. "He told me he was moving to Florida and wasn't going to be president anymore. He asked me if I would be president. Otherwise, he was thinking about disbanding the league.
"He didn't want the league to go on without the proper leadership, I guess. I think they saw how the Raiders operate and used that as their gauge for how the league will be run."
After conferring with several people involved with the Raiders, including Wilbert Kennedy, Greg Fictum, Todd Bishop, Don Wadewitz, Tom Christensen, Tom Hetland and Gary Bednar, Nelson agreed to double as president of both the Raiders and the MSFL.
He will continue that role until at least December 2019, when another election is held for the league president. Nelson said he will willingly step aside at that time or continue if it's decided it best serves the MSFL's interests.
How will Nelson handling both roles impact the Raiders?
"I got together with my board members and we had a long discussion," Nelson said. "They all didn't want me to leave the presidency of the Raiders either, so I said we would have to offload some of my responsibilities."
Nelson will have some challenges. In addition to the Rush folding, the Quad City Raiders folded at midseason and the Door County Destroyers ended operations after this season.
He will try to restock the league with teams, but Nelson plans to do so with a measured approach.
"We have an expansion committee formed already and Don Wadewitz (a longtime Raiders broadcaster and volunteer) is working on some marketing vehicles where we can go to some other teams about coming into our league. It's one of the best leagues in the area, if not one of the best leagues in the country.
"We talked about quality over quantity. We want to make sure that we get good quality teams, not just on the field, but how they conduct their business. All the owners I talked to at the meeting were in agreement with that, so that's the direction we're going to take right now."
Would Nelson like to see a revival of the Racine Threat, who ended operations after the 2016 season?
"That's something I'm not going to worry about," he said. "I've got too many things on my plate."
Fairness is another issue. Is Nelson concerned by potential accusations that as president of the league, he could use that to the Raiders' advantage?
"That was one of the reasons why Rob wanted me to take over," Nelson said. "He knew that I would be objective. In order to take this league to where we want to take it, we have to all work together, we have to understand the big picture and be cordial and respectful of each other and work hard.
"The big thing was the big picture. The league is bigger than any individual team."
That means Nelson is willing to help any other team improve its standing.
"I we can help other teams become stronger, the league becomes stronger and we can attract even more teams that are excellent teams," he said. "We're not going to hide out secret. We'll share it with you. The thing is, you've got to go out and do it."
