RAIDERS — Deciding to make the trip to Racine a day earlier than his Detroit Ravens teammates, Edward Thomas drove 350 miles with his girlfriend Friday.
"I made it a vacation for me and my girl, man," Thomas said.
And then he did something that no one has been able to do this season. And that's take down the mighty Racine Raiders.
The big left-hander overcame a slow start to pass for 434 yards and six touchdowns on a sloppy Horlick Field Saturday night, leading the Ravens to a 42-35 victory over the Raiders in the Midwest Tournament championship game. The game was played on a 38-degree night before 538 shivering fans.
After two successive miracle finishes during the postseason that moved the Raiders closer to their first national tournament championship since 2014, it was suddenly all over after 14 straight victories. Instead, it will be the 14-2 Ravens who move on for a shot at a national championship while the Raiders put away their equipment until next June.
"It's a tough one," wide receiver Jordan Payne said. "It's tough simply because we had the game in a good position. We had the game tied up.
"It's a tough one to swallow, but we live and we learn. We didn't make enough plays. We made more mistakes than them, so it cost us."
For a stretch, it appeared as if the Raiders would stage a dramatic rally, just as they did in the Mid-States Football League championship game Sept. 14 and the Midwest Tournament semifinal Oct. 12.
Trailing 35-21 with 12:08 to play, the Raiders scored two touchdowns within 20 seconds to tie the score.
First, Mitchell Farr found Will Norwood for a 33-yard yard touchdown pass to pull the Raiders to within 35-28. And then Torrie Ruffin, who had made the switch from strong safety to outside linebacker during the game, intercepted Thomas and returned it 45 yards for another score.
But there was just no keeping down the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Thomas on this night. On third-and-10 at the Raiders' 32-yard line with 2:38 left,, Thomas found Jacob Jacobs, who got a step on Eric Sanders and scored what proved to be the winning touchdown.
Farr, who passed for 381 yards and four touchdowns, tried to rally the Raiders once again. But there was no more magic left and the Raiders saw their season slip away five months and one day after it started.
"We kind of hoped for the magic to happen again, but it just ran out," Farr said.
When the Raiders coaches and players revisit this game on replays, they will likely be haunted by a number of things. For instance:
• Midway through the third quarter, Raiders punter Aaron Hilliard attempted a pass after he couldn't get the punt off from Racine's 25-yard line. The pass went to Tom Benko for no gain and, two plays later, Thomas threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jose Morris to pull the Ravens into a 21-21 tie.
"I thought that was a big swing right there," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said.
• With the Ravens leading 28-21 early in the fourth quarter, Raiders running back Howard Triplett fumbled on the muddy field at Detroit's 40-yard line. Two plays later, Thomas found a receiver between two defenders near the goal line for a 55-yard touchdown. Raiders defensive back DiQuan Smith got a hand on the ball, but it still went for a touchdown.
"It seemed like we were getting a little momentum there and then we fumbled that ball,' Kennedy said. "That hurt us, too. And then you have a play in the back corner with two defenders there and they tipped the ball and neither one came up with it. And then their guy stays focused and makes a good play on the ball and walks it in for a touchdown."
• The Raiders were without safety JD Hardy, the quarterback of their secondary who was unavailable because of a work commitment. Perhaps the presence of Hardy would have solidified a defensive backfield that had struggles most of the night.
"Hardy is the general of the backfield back there," Kennedy said. "I'm not saying that him being here would have changed the results any, but with a couple of coverages we messed up, maybe we would have played the right technique."
• Farr was exceptional in the first half, completing 11 of 20 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. But after the Ravens made some adjustments, that productivity declined in the second half.
"Instead of having one safety high, they had two safeties high in the second half," Farr said. "And they brought more pressure late in the fourth quarter."
• And the Raiders had no answer for defensive end Raynard Jackson, who was a one-man wrecking crew. He had six sacks, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
After a slow start, the two teams started trading touchdowns in the second quarter.
Farr found Payne for a 68-yard touchdown pass with 8:29 left in the second quarter. The Ravens came right back with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to a wide-open Jacobs.
After Farr threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Benko to give the Raiders a 14-6 lead, the Ravens tied it with a 4-yard TD pass from Thomas on a slant pattern and a two-point conversion with 46 seconds left in the quarter.
Farr then drove the Raiders 80 yards in four plays, finishing the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Payne with five seconds left in the half. That gave the Raiders a 21-14 halftime lead.
But Thomas, who started out 1 for 4 with an interception, was almost unstoppable in the second half with four touchdown passes.
"They weren't playing deep enough, so we just took it deep on them," Thomas said. "Then they started playing (man-to-man), so we took the slants and stuff.
"We just came together as a team like we always do."
When asked about Thomas, Ruffin said, "I don't know if we was really that tough. I believe our defense was shooting ourselves int he foot. We had a lot of mis-communication in the first half and gave up those couple of touchdowns. He made some real nice throws, but it was more shooting ourselves in the foot.
"Our defense didn't show up today. We didn't play Raider defense. We played Raider football by coming together, but our defense just didn't make it happen and (Thomas) took advantage of it."
Had the Raiders won, they likely would have played for a national tournament championship Nov. 16. Now they will have to wait seven months before they play another competitive game.
"I'm just proud of the guys," Kennedy said, "We played a really good football team and just battled the whole time. We just kept scratching and fighting and I'm just proud of my guys. I'm very proud of them."
