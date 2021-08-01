Raiders lose second straight game

To say the least, the Racine Raiders had their backs against the wall Saturday night.
Running back Howard Triplett and wide receiver Jordan Payne, two of their most productive players, were among those who were sidelined with injuries. Quarterback Mitchell Farr was benched in the second quarter after struggling.
And the Raiders were playing the undefeated Midway Marauders in Chicago Heights. Their most recent loss had been to the Raiders two years ago in the Mid-States Football League championship game and they wanted revenge.
All of those factors added up and the Marauders defeated the Raiders 27-12. The Marauders improved to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the MSFL while the Raiders slipped to 8-3 and 6-2 following their second straight loss.
"It was a disappointing loss," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "Turnovers hurt us. We only gave up two scores on defense. We've got to protect the ball. It was a hard loss, man."
A Raiders victory would have pulled them into a three-way tie for first place in the MSFL. Instead, they remain the third seed with two regular-season games remaining.
The Raiders' loss could be attributed to two primary factors:
• Four turnovers, two of which the Marauders converted into touchdowns.
With the Marauders leading 7-0, Lance Tarnutzer intercepted a Farr pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown with 4:50 left in the first quarter. Then, at the eight-minute mark in the second quarter, Farr fumbled after getting sacked at the Marauders' 39-yard line and Alec Tyler returned it for a touchdown.
• Injuries to several key players. In addition to Triplett and Payne, wide receivers Terrence Fitch and Will Norwood and running back Troy Collier were all out with injuries. Also, right tackle Isaiah Trussell, one of the Raiders' best offensive linemen, was unavailable because of a commitment.
"Those are all big-play guys," Kennedy said. "We had some younger guys playing. They played hard and they made some good plays. If you take the turnovers away, we're in the game."
Wide receiver Joe Garcia tried to pick up the slack with eight receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown, but he was playing on a bad ankle.
"I'm surprised he's playing," Kennedy said. "He's playing on a bad wheel. To see the heart he has and how he guts it out ... he's barely walking off the field. He's a gamer, he never quits, he makes plays and he gets guys fired up."
Farr, who completed three of seven passes for five yards, was replaced by Gordy Bittner Jr., after his second turnover of the game. In his most extensive action of the season, Bittner completed 13 of 31 passes for 108 yards
Just after Bittner entered the game, Torrie Ruffin broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run, which was just the second score the Marauders had allowed this season in the MSFL. That pulled the Raiders to within 21-6.
Bittner then threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Garcia with 8:49 left in the third quarter as the Raiders narrowed their deficit to 21-12,
At that point, it appeared that the Raiders might pull off an upset against a team they edged 21-20 in the 2019 MSFL championship game.
"In the third quarter, we started making it a game again," Kennedy said. "Then we turned the ball over."
That was on a Bittner interception that helped the Marauders take a 27-12 lead with 9:03 to play. But Kennedy was generally impressed with Bittner.
"I thought he did a pretty good job," Kennedy said. "He definitely made some good plays and he had some nice reads.
"But the pass rush was relentless. We held up sometimes, but they did a nice job teeing off and we could have done a better job of protecting. Mitch had that problem too. They were getting after him too."
What pleased Kennedy was the play of a defense that struggled badly in a 42-37 loss to the Illinois Cowboys one week earlier.
The Raiders held the Marauders to 109 yards and five first downs while Racine compiled 205 yards and 16 first downs. Midway also controlled the ball for just 23 minutes, 15 seconds.
"I thought the defense played really well," Kennedy said. "They gave up two scores, but they were getting after them. We were getting to the ball and making plays."
Kennedy was especially impressed with defensive end Anton Graham.
"I thought Anton Graham played a hell of a football game," he said. "He blocked two field goals, he got in on some sacks and he made some really good hits on the running back.
"I thought Anton had a really, really good game tonight."
The Raiders return to Horlick Field next Saturday against the Chi City Ducks. It will be their final regular-season home game.