Raiders lose second straight game

Just after Bittner entered the game, Torrie Ruffin broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run, which was just the second score the Marauders had allowed this season in the MSFL. That pulled the Raiders to within 21-6.

Bittner then threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Garcia with 8:49 left in the third quarter as the Raiders narrowed their deficit to 21-12,

At that point, it appeared that the Raiders might pull off an upset against a team they edged 21-20 in the 2019 MSFL championship game.

"In the third quarter, we started making it a game again," Kennedy said. "Then we turned the ball over."

That was on a Bittner interception that helped the Marauders take a 27-12 lead with 9:03 to play. But Kennedy was generally impressed with Bittner.

"I thought he did a pretty good job," Kennedy said. "He definitely made some good plays and he had some nice reads.

"But the pass rush was relentless. We held up sometimes, but they did a nice job teeing off and we could have done a better job of protecting. Mitch had that problem too. They were getting after him too."

What pleased Kennedy was the play of a defense that struggled badly in a 42-37 loss to the Illinois Cowboys one week earlier.