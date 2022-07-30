Raiders lose heartbreaker to Birdgang

CHICAGO — As the years pass, this one will likely be remembered as simply a crucial loss by the Racine Raiders as they tried to salvage a challenging season.

A case could be made, though, that the Raiders' 20-16 Mid-States Football League loss to the Chicago Birdgang Saturday night was one of the organization's finest hours.

These are the facts: Because of injuries or job commitments, the Raiders were without several of their key players, including wide receivers Joe Garcia, Jordan Payne, offensive tackle Isaiah Trussell and tight end Nick Nelson.

Wide receivers Terrence Fitch and Will Norwood and safety Channing Schultz didn't make the trip. Neither did safety J.D. Hardy. Cornerback Daquan Smith and running back Austin Tenner are out for the season with injuries. Pass-rush specialist Nick Jones recently retired. Both Raiders kickers — T.J. Hearn and Alex Gonzalez — were unavailable.

And yet, there the Raiders were in the final minutes, deep in Birdgang territory while trailing 20-16. Had Torin Turner got the ball into the end zone instead of fumbling at the 1-yard line, the Raiders (4-4 MSFL) likely would have gained valuable ground on the Birdgang (7-1 MSFL) with two league games remaining,

"I've never been more proud of a group of guys," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "That's really all I can say. I hate losing more than probably anybody, but I was so proud of the effort these guys put in tonight and the heart they had.

"Even giving up that big play in the beginning (a 60-yard pass that set up the Birdgang's first touchdown), we battled all night long. We were short. We were way short tonight. We had two receivers. I had two no-shows that I thought were coming, so we were at bare minimum.

"The guys did a great job."

The Raiders trailed 14-2 at halftime with their only points coming on a 102-yard return by Robert Lewis after he intercepted a two-point conversion pass from Andre Locke Jr.

The big issue for the Raiders in the first half was turnovers. Howard Triplett, who carried the load offensively with 115 yards on 28 carries, set up both of the Birdgang's first-half scores with fumbles.

The first came late in the first quarter, after Tom Benko took a deflected pass off of tight end Chris Hicks and ran 36 yards to the Birdgang's 14. After Triplett fumbled, the Birdgang responded with a drive that finished with Deangelo Hudson's 2-yard touchdown run.

Triolett's second fumble came with 12:14 left in the second quarter, setting up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Locke to Lamarius Bellamy that gave the Birdgang a 14-2 lead.

But similar to their 24-17 loss to the Birdgang June 25 at Horlick Field, the Raiders recovered after a slow start,

Mitchell Farr's 5-yard touchdown pass to Torie Ruffin with 9:27 left in the third quarter pulled the Raiders to within 14-10. Benko ran for the two-point conversion.

A pass interference play against the Raiders' Damone Jones helped set up the Birdgang's final touchdown, with 4:19 left in the third quarter. Locke's 23-yard TD pass to Bellamy gave them a 20-10 lead.

The Raiders kept fighting, even with several players playing out of position. And they almost pulled off a monumental upset.

With 8:59 to play, Triplett scored from 5 yards to pull the Raiders to within 20-16. But that was as close as they would get.

The most agonizing play for the Raiders might have been when Turner fumbled just before he got into the end zone.

"He was just short," Kennedy said. "And when he went down, the ball hit (the ground) and then rolled into the end zone. We recovered it in the end zone, but he was marked down at like the 2-yard line."

Out of timeouts, the Raiders had one more chance to pull off the upset with 37 seconds remaining. But on third and four at the Birdgang's 25-yard line, time ran out after Lewis caught a pass at the 14.

Throughout the game, there were numerous examples of Raiders' players stepping up. Jordan Baker-Gallagher, a defensive lineman, double on offense to help out a thin offensive line. Gage Zahradnik did the same. Lewis, a cornerback, played several snaps at wide receiver. So did backup quarterback Antoine McKinney.

The list went on and on. And the Raiders almost transformed that commitment to a victory.

"It says a lot about our character," Kennedy said. "You just have to trust the young guys, they were given the opportunity tonight and they played very well.

"We had some mistakes that hurt us — they got their touchdowns off of turnovers, the first two — and we had some drives that we didn't finish. So we've got to learn to finish and limit those mistakes.

"But young guys are going to make mistakes. I'm not mad at them at all because they played with a lot of energy and a lot of hustle."

Next up for the Raiders is a crucial road game Saturday night against the Wisconsin Hitmen, who the Raiders edged 35-34 June 11 at Horlick Field. A loss that night could mean the Raiders don't qualify for the MSFL playoffs,

"We've got to beat them, bottom line," Kennedy said. "We've just for to beat them."

The Raiders had 280 yards of offense on 60 plays and controlled the ball for 32 minutes, 29 seconds. The Birdgang finished with 217 yards on 50 plays and had possession for 27:31.

Farr, who was briefly out in the first half with an injury, completed 16 of 26 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.

Jersey Eickhorst caught seven passes for 66 yards,

Leading the defense was Waterford high School graduate Jordan Danowski, who had 7.t tackles.