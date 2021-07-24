Raiders lose a heartbreaker to Cowboys

"It was just a battle," Kennedy said. "It was just kind of a exchange of touchdowns. We made some mistakes on defense, We blew some assignments and when you're playing a team that good, they see that and they exploit it. It was like, what can you do?"

Still, it appeared that the Raiders would pull away in the third quarter. A 69-yard kickoff return by Garcia to open the second half helped set up Triplett's 2-yard touchdown run. With 11:30 left in the third quarter, the Raiders had extended their lead to 34-22.

Payne and Garcia were big factors most of the night.

Garcia caught five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, returned a punt for 28 yards and also had that 69-yard kickoff return. Payne, playing just his third game for the Raiders after returning from the Champions Indoor League, returned four kickoffs for 131 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 46 yards and a score.

"Both of them were banged up, so for them to perform the way they did, that' what great football players do," Kennedy said. "They get through the adversity, they put out all their effort and they keep coming.

"They kept setting us up nice. We were getting field position. We scored 37 points and most times you will win those games."