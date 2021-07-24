Raiders lose a heartbreaker to Cowboys

It was so close for the Racine Raiders on this hot, muggy night in Palos Hills, Ill.
The Raiders were clinging to a 37-36 lead over the Illinois Cowboys in a classic Mid-States Football League showdown. The Cowboys had a fourth-and six at the Raiders' 45-yard line with 5:29 to play.
Would they punt and try to pin the Raiders deep in their own territory or would they go for broke?
They went for broke and an 11-yard pass from Terrance Woffard to Dwayne Milton gave the Cowboys new life. Five plays later, Milton scored on an 8-yard run with 1:03 to play and the Cowboys escaped with a thrilling 42-37 victory that shook up the MSFL race.
"It was gutsy, but that's the way they were playing all game," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said of that crucial fourth-down pass. "They were going for it on fourth downs, they were always going for two (two-point conversions), so it didn't surprise me."
With another major test awaiting on the road next Saturday against the Midway Marauders, the Raiders (8-2, 6-1 MSFL) slipped to the No. 3 seed for the playoffs with three regular-season games remaining. The Cowboys (8-2, 6-1 MSFL) moved up to No. 2.
It was a classic showdown against teams that feature two of the most statistically dominating defenses in the league. And on this night, the Raiders fell just a little short.
"It was not the game I expected," said Kennedy, whose team had allowed just 30 points in seven MSFL games going into Saturday night. "There were a lot of points scored, but we knew they were a good football team.
"They're big and physical and and they got off to a good start."
The Cowboys needed just three plays on their opening drive to take an 8-0 lead. Woffard threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Deonta Stevens and then ran for a two-point conversion.
But credit the Raiders for responding against Cowboys defense that had allowed just 22 points in six MFSL games.
They pulled to within 8-6 after Howard Triplett scored on a 5-yard run with 8:35 left in the first quarter. After the Cowboys went ahead 14-6 with a 9-yard touchdown pass with Joshua Hampton with 2:27 left in the first quarter, Jordan Payne responded five seconds later with a 91-yard kickoff return that pulled the Raiders within 14-13.
The two teams continued to trade touchdowns in the second quarter as the heat seemed to take a toll on the players.
Farr connected with Payne for a 9-yard TD pass as the Raiders took their first lead at 20-14. Woffard responded with a 7-yard strike to Milton. And then the Raiders took a 27-22 lead just before halftime when Garcia caught a 14-yard touchdown pass.
"It was just a battle," Kennedy said. "It was just kind of a exchange of touchdowns. We made some mistakes on defense, We blew some assignments and when you're playing a team that good, they see that and they exploit it. It was like, what can you do?"
Still, it appeared that the Raiders would pull away in the third quarter. A 69-yard kickoff return by Garcia to open the second half helped set up Triplett's 2-yard touchdown run. With 11:30 left in the third quarter, the Raiders had extended their lead to 34-22.
Payne and Garcia were big factors most of the night.
Garcia caught five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, returned a punt for 28 yards and also had that 69-yard kickoff return. Payne, playing just his third game for the Raiders after returning from the Champions Indoor League, returned four kickoffs for 131 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 46 yards and a score.
"Both of them were banged up, so for them to perform the way they did, that' what great football players do," Kennedy said. "They get through the adversity, they put out all their effort and they keep coming.
"They kept setting us up nice. We were getting field position. We scored 37 points and most times you will win those games."
But it was not to be for the Raiders on this night. After the Raiders took their 34-22 lead, the Cowboys came back with a 56-yard touchdown run by Devon Sanders. That moved them to within 34-28 with 10:10 left in the third quarter,
With 2:05 left in the third quarter, Raiders strong safety Channing Schultz intercepted a tipped pass deep in Cowboys territory and almost broke loose for a touchdown. Schultz not making it into the end zone would come back to haunt the Raiders.
They had a first-and-goal at the 9-yard line, but then a Farr pass intended for Terrence Fitch was intercepted by Reginald Haynes and returned 101 yards for a touchdown. Suddenly, the Cowboys were back out on top 36-34 with 2:05 left in the third quarter.
"It was a huge play, but do you know what? My guys bounced back. It didn't break us," Kennedy said. "We never quit. Those kinds of plays can happen. We had that big kickoff return (by Payne) in the first half and that could have been the game-changing play, but they didn't quit either.
"A guy was open on the back side and I wish we would have gone to the left side of the field. The guy was open a post route. We missed an opportunity there."
With 9:32 to play, the Raiders went back on top 37-36 after a 31-yard field goal by Alex Gonzales. It was his longest field goal of the season.
But the Cowboys then scored the winning touchdown with the help of that crucial fourth-down play.
The Raiders had all three of their timeouts when they took over at the Cowboys' 48-yard line with 56 seconds left. But Triplett was out of the game with an unspecified injury at that point and the Raiders could not get anything going.
Dring that last series, the Raiders were hindered by penalties for intentional grounding and a false start and Farr was sacked on their final play,
Farr completed 13 of 22 passes for 223 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Triplett rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries before he left the game early in the fourth quarter.
Kennedy said he didn't know the extent of Triplett's injury.
"We just have to get back on the winning mindset," Kennedy said. "We have a real tough game next week and we've got to pick up a game that we dropped."