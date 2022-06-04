Raiders lose a heartbreaker to Cowboys

In the nearly 70-year history of the Racine Raiders organization, it's difficult to think of a more excruciating loss than what they suffered Saturday night.

Despite five interceptions by Mitchell Farr, the Raiders were in position to defeat the Illinois Cowboys in their Mid-States Football League opener in Palos Hills, Ill. Trailing 14-12 with 3.8 seconds remaining, all the Raiders needed was an 18-yard field goal by T.J. Hearn to win this game.

Hearn's attempt was blocked. And the Raiders (3-1, 0-1 MSFL) had to head home with a loss that will likely stay with them for a long time.

"We just played poorly," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "We were out of sync on offense, we had too many stupid penalties, we've got to do a better job with the kicking game ... it was a hard one, man. It was a hard one."

The Cowboys, who trailed 12-0 in the the fourth quarter, went ahead 14-12 with Jerome Lassiter scored from five yards with 1:57 to play. They attempted a two-point conversion run, but it was stopped.

Farr, who played with more composure in the second after suffering four interceptions in the first half, quickly brought back the Raiders. On the strength of completions covering 15 yards to Ricardo Williams and 19 to Jersey Eickhorst, the Raiders drove to the Cowboys' 15-yard line.

Then, with 36 seconds remaining, a pass interference call was called on the Cowboys' Artis Jackson, giving the Raiders' a first and goal at Illinois' 1-yard line. But the Raiders had no timeouts remaining at that point, which would lead to their demise.

Howard Triplett, who was held to 52 yards on 14 carries (one of his runs covered 49 yards), was not able to score. As players got back to their feet after the play, the clock continued to wind down.

Farr spiked the ball with 3.8 seconds left. And Kennedy made the decision to go with Hearn, who had missed one extra-point attempt and a field goal from 32 yards in the game.

Hearn's 18-yard attempt was partially blocked, ending the game.

Afterward, Kennedy complained to the officials about their clock management following Triplett's rushing attempt, with no success.

"I figured we might as well go for the field goal," Kennedy said " I know we struggled kicking the ball, but I wanted to go with the better percentage.

"We lost 15 seconds there on that last play. They wouldn't get off our guys. The refs weren't trying to get them off. They weren't stopping anything. One guy started flopping on the field and they just did nothing. The let the time run off and I was like, 'You've got to put that time back on.' It was clearly a delay of game.

"So they cheated us a play there, so I went with the field goal."

Farr, who was intercepted just once in the Raiders' first two games, struggled badly in the first half with four interceptions. Fortunately for the Raiders, Cowboys quarterback Darren King matched Farr's five inceptions in the game.

For the night, Farr 13 of 36 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

"He just had an off night," Kennedy said. "He's been playing well and, sometimes, these these things happen. He just had one of those nights and that's what it was.

"He was a little bit late with this throws, so he was throwing behind receivers. But there were so many things that we could have done better that would have helped.

"Mitch knew he was a little bit off, but he still wanted the ball. And he made some good throws."

The first came with 13:49 left in the game, when Farr found Will Norwood for a 65-yard touchdown. Norwood benefitted from a missed tackle on the play.

But the extra-point kick failed and the Raiders' lead stood at 6-0.

On the Cowboys' ensuing possession, Raiders' safety J.D. Hardy intercepted King. Triplett's 49-yard run set up Farr's 2-yard touchdown pass to Williams with 11:24 to play.

Farr's two-point conversion attempt to Joe Garcia failed, but the Raiders' seemingly had a safe 12-0 lead considering how well their defense had bottled up the Cowboys.

It was not to be. Farr suffered an interception that was returned for a touchdown with 10:35 to play and Devin Sanders ran for the two-point conversion. Suddenly, the Raiders' lead had been cut to 12-8.

When Lassiter added

