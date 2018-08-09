A great deal is up in the air at the moment for the Racine Raiders.
They were supposed to close out their regular season Saturday against the Quad City Raiders at Horlick Field. But the Quad City organization folded during the season, giving Racine a forfeit victory and opening up Saturday night for a potential replacement opponent.
The Raiders were unable to line up an opponent for Saturday, meaning they will be idle this weekend for the first time since May. Efforts are being made to bring in a team for Aug. 18, which is a bye week prior to the Mid-States Football League playoffs, but that is also shaping up as not too promising.
“We reached out to 21 teams all around the Midwest, even as far out as Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa,” Raiders general manager Robbie Harrington said. “We’re getting mostly resounding no’s. They’re at a point in their seasons where they’re in their playoffs and they don’t have a free weekend.
“A lot of teams are saying, ‘Our season just wrapped up and our players are scattered.’ Others are saying, ‘Hey, we have too many guys injured right now.’ “
The Raiders’ best hope to bring in a team for the Aug. 18 date, Harrington said, is the Manitowoc County Mariners.
“They’re checking on their numbers — how many guys will commit,” Harrington said. “They said they’d like to make the trip, but it depends on how many guys they can get to make the trip.”
Harrington hopes to get an answer from the Mariners Friday. If that falls through, the Raiders (8-5, 6-4 MSFL) will likely not play again until Aug. 24, the first round of the MSFL playoffs.
The Raiders’ most recent game was Aug. 4, when they lost 20-16 to the Rock County Rage.
