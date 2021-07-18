Raiders improve to 8-1 with victory over Cardinals

RACINE — As his Racine Raiders were congregating at midfield Saturday night, coach Wilbert Kennedy quietly asked for a ball from a nearby bag.
After addressing the players about their 36-0 Mid-States Football League victory over the Chicago Cardinals, Kennedy shifted his focus to Howard Triplett. Pointing out that Triplett surpassed 4,000 career yards this night, Kennedy flipped the ball to the grinning running back as teammates cheered and sprayed water at him.
Triplett is Kennedy's kind of football player. But more than that, he's Kennedy's kind of young man.
"I gave him the game ball because, from the moment he got here (in 2015), all he's done is work hard and keep pushing," Kennedy said. "He's gotten better every year and he has grown so much as a person besides being a great football player.
"I felt like giving him a game ball. I don't do that much and it might be a year or two or three before I give one out again. But this is a big milestone. Four thousand yards in his short career? Yeah, he deserved the ball tonight."
While that was the primary feel-good story on this cool summer night, there was so much more for the Raiders (8-1) to feel good about.
Heading into what should be a rough two-game road stretch against the Illinois Cowboys and the Midway (Ill.) Marauders, the Raiders are dominating across the board. Since a 26-23 season-opening loss to the Columbus Fire May 29, the Raiders have outscored their opponents 202-30.
And after a slow start Saturday night — their scoring in the first quarter was limited to a safety by Anton Graham following a bad snap — the Raiders gradually gained momentum.
In the second quarter, the Raiders scored on a 1-yard run by Triplett and touchdown passes of 16 and 26 yards from Mitchell Farr to Jordan Payne.
Triplett added a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. And the game clock started running continuously when Gordy Bittner Jr. threw a 37-yard scoring strike to Will Norwood with 11:42 to play.
No game statistics were available for this game, but this much is evident: There was sheer domination in all facets of the game against the Cardinals (3-5).
"The feeling is there," said Graham, a veteran defensive end. "We have so much that we can do. We have so much talent.
"Offensively, I don't think they hit their stride and that's scary. When they actually get into a rhythm, that 36 points you saw today could be a regular thing. They have weapons and they can bust at any single moment.
"It's just a matter of getting them the ball in space and letting them have some fun."
That was the case Saturday. Payne, who said he is likely going to retire after this season, already has three touchdown receptions in two games since returning from the Champions Indoor League.
Joe Garcia came up with several catches. And Triplett was following the blocks from the Raiders' veteran offensive line.
"Man, we can get a whole lot better," said Triplett, who turned 25 July 9. "We're still learning things when we go to practice, so come Wednesday (when the Raiders practice), we're going to go back to the drawing board and the coaches are going to make adjustments. And we'll go from there."
And then there was a defense that consistently punished the Cardinals with hard hits Saturday. The Raiders struggled only in the third quarter, when they allowed the Cardinals to mount a time-consuming drive to Racine's 5-yard line.
But pride kicked in and the Cardinals were kept out of the end zone.
"Pride is what we were talking about on the field," Graham said. "When they got inside the 10, it was all about us. The D-line had to step up, the linebackers had to fill and the DBs had to man-up we all had to play ball.
"It was great to see everyone step up and keep them out of the end zone."
But more than anyone, this night belonged to Triplett. The 683 fans who skipped watching the Milwaukee Bucks take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals were treated to a passionate young man who still seems to be hitting his stride.
And as he clutched the game ball Kennedy gave him, Triplett savored a special night in what is shaping up to be a special season.