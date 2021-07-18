Raiders improve to 8-1 with victory over Cardinals

Joe Garcia came up with several catches. And Triplett was following the blocks from the Raiders' veteran offensive line.

"Man, we can get a whole lot better," said Triplett, who turned 25 July 9. "We're still learning things when we go to practice, so come Wednesday (when the Raiders practice), we're going to go back to the drawing board and the coaches are going to make adjustments. And we'll go from there."

And then there was a defense that consistently punished the Cardinals with hard hits Saturday. The Raiders struggled only in the third quarter, when they allowed the Cardinals to mount a time-consuming drive to Racine's 5-yard line.

But pride kicked in and the Cardinals were kept out of the end zone.

"Pride is what we were talking about on the field," Graham said. "When they got inside the 10, it was all about us. The D-line had to step up, the linebackers had to fill and the DBs had to man-up we all had to play ball.

"It was great to see everyone step up and keep them out of the end zone."

But more than anyone, this night belonged to Triplett. The 683 fans who skipped watching the Milwaukee Bucks take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals were treated to a passionate young man who still seems to be hitting his stride.