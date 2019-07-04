Just as Matt Nelson was running out of options, he was able to make a shoe-string catch with procuring an opponent for this Saturday.
In the wake of the Dayton Hornets pulling out of their commitment to travel to Racine Saturday night for a non-league game, Raiders management scrambled to schedule a replacement opponent in a short window of time. They finally found one late Wednesday night in the Chicago Falcons, an independent team.
The two teams will play in a 7 p.m. non-league game Saturday at Horlick Field in the second of three straight home games for the Raiders. It will be the first meeting between these two teams since July 1, 2017, when the Raiders won 51-0 at Horlick Field.
"We were contacting a lot of different teams," Raiders president Matt Nelson said. "We probably contacted 25 teams and we were down to the last two teams. When we contacted the Falcons, they said they were available."
The Falcons, who have been owned and coached by Tom Robinson for 29 years, have made several trips to Racine over the years. They are still looking for their first victory against the Raiders.
They will be the underdog once again, considering the Raiders are off to a 4-0 start and the Falcons are 0-4. But the Falcons were competitive in their most recent game, losing 12-8 to the Quad Cities Nighthawks last Saturday.
Among the Falcons' best players, Robinson said, are quarterback-running back Chris Blackmon, nose tackle-fullback Wale Spivey and wide receiver William Campbell. No statistics are available on those players.
"It's a young group," Robinson said. "We've got 40 teams around the Chicagoland area and they kind of pilfer a bunch of guys all the time. So I put in a bunch of young people and they're coming along."
Robinson is aware the Raiders are going to give his team all it can handle.
"It's going to be a tough game," he said. "We play a lot of press coverage and I'm sure they're going to throw a lot of good tandem routes at us, so it's going to be a challenge."
The Raiders are coming off another supreme defensive effort in a 17-6 victory over the Illinois Cowboys. The only touchdown they allowed was on an 84-yard punt return late in the game and the Raiders have not given up a defensive touchdown since the third quarter of a season-opening 43-18 victory over the Grand Rapids Seminoles June 8.
What needs work is a Raiders offense that struggled. Quarterbacks Mitchell Fall and Tony Henner combined to complete 8 of 15 passes for 65 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, and Raiders running backs gained just 85 yards on 28 attempts — an average just three yards per carry.
"We left some points on the board on offense," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said.
