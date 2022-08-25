Raiders face Marauders in MSFL semifinal Saturday

The Racine Raiders are traveling to Melrose Park, Ill., Saturday with a season on the line.

If the Raiders (6-4 MSFL) defeat quarterback Tony Powell and the Midway Marauders (6-4 MSFL) in a Mid-States Football League semifinal at Babe Serpico Field, they will advance to the championship game Sept. 10 at Horlick Field.

But if the Raiders lose, their season will be over.

One has to like the Raiders’ chances based on their two regular-season games against the Marauders, plus the return of several players.

On June 18, the Raiders won 21-6 before Powell, a three-time league MVP, joined the Marauders. The Marauders got their payback July 23 with a 24-14 victory behind Powell in Melrose Park, but the Raiders gave a determined performance despite missing several injured starters.

How confident is Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy against the Marauders, who have not lost since Powell joined the team at mid season?

“I feel real good about this game,” Kennedy said. “We have a lot of guys back who had other obligations. (Safety) J.D. Hardy is back. He had some family obligations with his son and he’s got that all squared away now.

“(Defensive back) DiQuan McRae is back. He played excellent last game. And in J.D.’s absence, Jordan Danowski has been playing some excellent football. He’s had six, seven, eight tackles a game since he’s been playing and he’s had a couple of picks, too.

“We’re going to have all of our linebackers, most of my defensive line will be there ... I told Anton Graham (the first-year coach at Case High School who is a defensive end for the Raiders) that he’s not going to be retiring the way he’s been playing. He’s just been outstanding.

“Man, I am so excited about Saturday’s game.”

It gets even more encouraging for the Raiders. For the first time this season, they will have their projected starting offensive line back with the return of right guard Caleb Gwin, who has missed most of the season with an injury.

That includes Isaiah Trussell and Terrence Clark, who Kennedy considers to be two of the finest offensive tackles in the MSFL. Trussell, an officer for the Sheboygan Police Department, can only play sporadically because of his job.

What’s more, game-breaking wide receiver Joe Garcia, who has been injured since a 44-14 victory over the Illinois Cowboys July 16, also is expected back. That would help offset the potential absence of wide receiver Jordan Payne, a first-year officer for the Kenosha Police Department who might not be able to play Saturday because of his job.

“Joe is just big play waiting to happen,” Kennedy said of the 2018 Horlick graduate who was the MSFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. “The thing that’s cool about Joe is he’s not always trying to make the big play. He tries to make the play that keeps the sticks going and keeps the team going in a positive direction.

“This young man has really become a leader of the team. When he was hurt, he was still coming to practice and he was still being positive. You get guys who get hurt and they kind of disappear and then they fell better, they start showing up at practice again.

“Joe was at the majority of practices during his time of injury and the times he missed, he was at work.”

The Marauders will certainly be a handful, especially with Powell and his precision passing attack. And while Kennedy has long admired Powell, he believes Saturday’s rubber game between the two teams will go beyond the savvy veteran.

“I think the biggest difference between the second game and the first game wasn’t necessarily just Powell playing in that game,” Kennedy said. “A big part of that was were were missing so many people. Joe Garcia was hurt and was running at maybe 60 or 70%.

“We didn’t have any of our other big receivers down there, we were short on tight ends and we were missing several defensive players, we hung in there and he was almost came back and won in that game.

“So we’re in a much better place now than when we were the second game against them, which was played down there.”

There’s one other factor. Kennedy and offensive coordinator Matt Nelson have been working on new strategy for Saturday’s game, which Kennedy wouldn’t reveal.

If the Raiders win Saturday, they will return to Horlick Field Sept. 10 for the MSFL championship game against either the Chicago Birdgang (9-1 MSFL) or the Wisconsin Hitmen (5-4 MSFL).

The Raiders lost both regular-season games against the Birdgang,but by a total of just 11 points. The Raiders split their two games against the Hitmen, winning 35-34 June 11 and losing 29-22 in the rematch Aug. 6.

The MSFL championship game will be played at Horlick Field regardless of the teams that advance.