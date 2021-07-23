Raiders' Dundy transitions from speed to power

As Antonio Dundy prepared to trot on the field July 3 against the Chicago Cardinals, he was pulled aside by Wilbert Kennedy.

This is what the Racine Raiders coach said to his new defensive lineman: “If you don’t get a sack on this play, don’t come back to the sideline.”

“I was like, ‘All right, I’ve got you,’” Dundy said.

Dundy got the sack. And he’s had two more since then as a 6-foot-1, 295-pound situational player. Whether he’s rotating in at tackle for Bruce Marshall Jr., Gage Zahradnik or Armani Goodwin or at end for Nick Jones, Jordan Baker-Gallagher or Anton Graham, Dundy has been achieving results in his three games for the Raiders so far.

Not too bad for a guy who used to blanket speedy receivers.

That’s right. When Dundy played at Milwaukee Bay View High School under coach Gary Griffin, the former Raiders quarterback, he was a defensive back. He started that way at Minnesota State University Moorhead before transitioning to safety, linebacker and then defensive end as he gradually put on pounds.

“It is unheard of for that big of a jump,” Dundy said. “But it helped me in a lot of ways because I diagnose a lot of plays before they happen. That’s because of my defensive back background.