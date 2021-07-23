Raiders' Dundy transitions from speed to power

As Antonio Dundy prepared to trot on the field July 3 against the Chicago Cardinals, he was pulled aside by Wilbert Kennedy.
This is what the Racine Raiders coach said to his new defensive lineman: “If you don’t get a sack on this play, don’t come back to the sideline.”
“I was like, ‘All right, I’ve got you,’” Dundy said.
Dundy got the sack. And he’s had two more since then as a 6-foot-1, 295-pound situational player. Whether he’s rotating in at tackle for Bruce Marshall Jr., Gage Zahradnik or Armani Goodwin or at end for Nick Jones, Jordan Baker-Gallagher or Anton Graham, Dundy has been achieving results in his three games for the Raiders so far.
Not too bad for a guy who used to blanket speedy receivers.
That’s right. When Dundy played at Milwaukee Bay View High School under coach Gary Griffin, the former Raiders quarterback, he was a defensive back. He started that way at Minnesota State University Moorhead before transitioning to safety, linebacker and then defensive end as he gradually put on pounds.
“It is unheard of for that big of a jump,” Dundy said. “But it helped me in a lot of ways because I diagnose a lot of plays before they happen. That’s because of my defensive back background.
“Sometimes, I’ll just naturally run with a running back who’s doing a swing route or something like that. Whereas most defensive linemen, all they know is, ‘I need to get to the quarterback.’ That’s not how my mind processes things.”
First-year Raiders defensive coordinator Jahamal Hardy, who was defensive backs coach at Bay View while Dundy was playing there, remembers that sharp mind. That’s why when Dundy paid the Raiders an exploratory visit in June, Hardy kiddingly told him, “I’m not letting you leave here.”
It doesn’t appear that the 30-year-old Dundee will be going anywhere for a while. With his ability to rotate in at either tackle or end upfront, he has been an invaluable addition to one of the best defenses in the Mid-States Football League.
“He came a little bit later in the season and, soon as he got here, he made an impact,” said Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, a longtime defensive lineman with the team. “He’d a great football player. He possesses both side and speed, He’s strong. He’s very quick. He’s got great hands.
“I noticed with his pass-rushing that his hands never stop. He brings a lot of energy. He has a great motor, he doesn’t quit and he’s just got a thirst to be successful.”
Dundy also brings a strong team attitude. He doesn’t mind that he doesn’t start. All he concerns himself is producing when he’s called upon.
This mindset has been instilled in him for years. While he was on his way to earning a degree in criminal justice at Minnesota State Moorhead, he rarely started for the football team, but handled whatever was thrown at him.
As a freshman during the 2010 season, Dundy was a 170-pound reserve cornerback. Then, with the help of weight training, he was a 190-pound safety as a sophomore, a 220-pound linebacker as a junior and a 242-pound defensive end as a senior.
After graduating, he went on to play for the Milwaukee Hurricanes, the Milwaukee County Chargers and the Wisconsin Hitmen. Dundy’s weight reached as much as 320 pounds last spring before getting down to 290 for this season.
While Dundy concedes that eating has a lot to do with his weight gain, that doesn’t diminish from his performance on the field. Just ask Hardy, who has found ample playing opportunities up front for his former defensive back.
“When he was in school (at Bay View), he just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” Hardy said. “But he kept his athleticism, he kept his speed … actually in high school, we also had him playing running back, too. So just with him being an athlete is great for our defensive line.
“It’s pretty crazy to know that you have a skilled a kid and all of a sudden, he becomes a grown man and he has to play defensive line. That is unusual. When you’re playing a defensive back, you usually go to linebacker. But to move three spots and play D-line, that’s really unusual.”
It didn’t take Raiders safety Channing Schultz long to realize that Dundy brings to the defense.
“We can play him inside, we can play him outside … heck we could even play him at linebacker if we needed to, but we don’t,” Schultz said. “He’s been a great addition. “He’s very disruptive. He’s unblockable, for the most part.”
Dundy, who is the head of security for Moko MKE, a tavern in Milwaukee, plans to stick around for awhile. While the Raiders have been pleased with Dundy, he feels the same about his new team.
“They’ve been around forever and I just like the experience of being out there,” he said. “It’s a different feeling. When you have kids coming up to you at halftime and then you sign it their whole world lights up.
“What’s not to like? They have an excellent training staff. From the training staff all the way down the volunteers, I’ve never seen so many people who are so dedicated.”